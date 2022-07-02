The woman sat with a plate of mini muffins and her two young granddaughters last week, using the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce Shop Local weekend as a way to teach the girls more about their community.
She homeschools the girls, she said, and the exercise counted as a lesson. She thumbed through the chamber directory for names of businesses she planned to hit when she left. Others in the community who showed up for the breakfast did the same, and that directory — produced by The Facts for the chamber, I should say — served as a roadmap to all of the businesses participating in Shop Local weekend.
I left work a little early for some “field work” myself, and I thumbed through the book with the intention of purposely seeking out chamber members to do business with on that weekend. Lots of other people did the same, and I ran into them from store to store, first at Junque Rescuers and then at Elaines. When I needed a pedicure, I found a chamber member and in doing so discovered a new nail salon. There I saw a woman I had seen two stores before. It’s clear she had done the same thing I had, looked for a salon that was a chamber member.
Businesses I already had visited that day, without even planning on it, also were chamber members. My now-weekly order at Torrent Valley’s Marketplace counted toward the Shop Local weekend, as did the business lunch I had at El Toro.
Congratulations to the chamber on the success of this first-time initiative. They stacked receipts submitted before drawing for the $1,000 winner, and photos made it clear that the community turned out to support local businesses.
The whole thing made me more excited for our countywide Shop Local Shop Strong effort from The Facts and our sponsors as the holidays approach.
It’s fun to be a tourist in our own town sometimes, isn’t it? I love discovering new places and learning new things that make me ever more grateful that this is my home.
If you haven’t been to The Facts before, consider this your invitation. Call our front desk to schedule a tour for you, your family, Scout troop or summer camp. I extended that invitation to the grandmother I met last week at the Chamber, and I hope she takes me up on it.
One person who did take me up on it was Congressman Randy Weber, who as you saw in The Scoop, dropped by The Facts to introduce us to his new communications director and was eager to see our press and mailroom operation.
It was a great opportunity for us to discuss our business with him and the impact inflation has had on the prices of materials needed to print the paper. I also took the time to thank him for his early support of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which would establish tax incentives for newspaper subscribers and allow businesses to write off a percentage of their advertising.
It’s no secret newspapers are closing around the country, and the number of journalists is shrinking. A report this week drove that home clearly. We don’t intend to go anywhere. Our business is strong, thanks to solid ownership and the ability to adapt in the face of challenges. In fact, the paper we launched in our West of the Brazos cities in March is growing and putting down roots, with a new content coordinator, Susan Avera Holt, now on board.
Supporting local business also means supporting your local newspaper, and I thank you for doing that.
I plan to spend this Fourth of July weekend with my family, in gratitude for the people and places that make up our little slice of America. I hope you are able to do the same.
