When an 18-year-old walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last May and slaughtered 19 children and two adults, Texas leaders quickly adopted the mantra that it stemmed from untreated mental illness.
“We as a state, we as a society need to do a better job with mental health,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in the days afterward. “Anybody who shoots somebody else has a mental health challenge. Period. We as a government need to find a way to target that mental health challenge and to do something about it.”
It’s a promise that has been heard repeatedly for decades in Texas while the ratio of available inpatient beds for people with severe mental illnesses in related to the state’s continuing population has continued to decrease. The problem is even bigger when considering those who need routine mental health services without hospitalization.
Some of those problems were highlighted last week when the Gulf Coast Center and National Association for Mental Illness hosted a forum allowing mental health advocates and those who need services to put a real-world face on the problems they face. They include not just access to providers but issues with finding transportation to get to them given the large swaths of care deserts in our area.
Brazoria County had just 16 licensed psychiatrists practicing in Brazoria County in 2020, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That equates to one psychiatrist for every 23,492 people.
The county also has no dedicated mental health hospital beds; the closest are in Houston.
Bill Ahlstrom of Angleton told the forum a member of his support group has to pay hundreds of dollars to get to his sessions because he lacks his own transportation. Many people don’t know what services might be available because the Gulf Coast Center doesn’t have much of a marketing budget, putting the bulk of its limited funding toward services.
The result is many Texans who need mental health services don’t receive them — roughly 61 percent of the 3.31 million Lone Star State residents dealing with some form of mental illness, according to NAMI.
Part of the solution, not surprisingly, is money.
A report last year by the Houston Chronicle highlighted the Texas Legislature’s plan to improve mental health care in the state. Lawmakers allocated $300 million for the 2018-2019 fiscal year to begin funding 12 projects to upgrade and expand the state’s mental health hospitals, the Chronicle reported. The projects include replacing the Austin and San Antonio state hospitals, adding 200 beds at Rusk State Hospital and building a new hospital in Houston. About $2 billion would be needed to complete these projects by 2024.
By the 2021 regular session, half of the dozen projects had yet to be funded and it appeared likely the plan to add 646 beds by 2024 would fall short.
Indeed, the governor and legislators need to find a way to meet the mental health challenge. Starting with following through on past promises to do so would be an excellent start. Abbott has been governor since 2015, and it is time he specifically follows through on his pledge — especially after raiding the Department of State Health Services budget to help fund his border mission.
“We recognize that mental health care is not where it needs to be in Texas, and we have a lot of work to do,” state Rep. Cody Vasut said at the forum. “But, I’m encouraged about the next session and what we can accomplish, whether increasing resources for mental health care, hospital beds or changing policies and procedures.”
Optimism and promises will not accomplish what Texas needs. Action is required, and we must demand it of our elected officials.
