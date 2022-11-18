ACCLAIM
The work Freeport Director of Building and Code Kacey Roman is doing and will do as the newly elected president of the Texas Environmental Health Association has put the city and Brazoria County on the map for future environmental endeavors in the state and nation.
Roman’s story itself is inspiring. She went from an uncertain direction for her future to finding her niche and a role in which she excels.
“Over 20 years ago, I was working for the city of Lake Jackson, but I was a secretary and I was going to school at night to get my degree for IT, a completely different field. Our code enforcement officer at the time, unfortunately, got cancer,” Roman said.
That’s when the public works director asked Roman if she’d be interested in being a code enforcement officer, and that’s a moment that changed her life, she said.
Roman has only been with Freeport for about a year, but already she’s making her mark and she’s working to educate the public about environmental health.
The association presidency will give Roman influence beyond the state of Texas which could mean our region has more of a voice in environmental issues on a national level through her work.
“When you are the president of the state organization, you are invited to be a member of several of the boards of the national organization,” Roman said.
Congratulations to Roman on her new position and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts that will surely come from having her in it.
ACCLAIM
Sweeny reads into the future
As far as we know, there’s never been a claim of regret from learning to read or having been read to. Initiatives to further support literacy, family bonding, and love for imagination are usually very welcome and Sweeny Elementary’s efforts to support these causes are commendable.
Grade levels at Sweeny Elementary School took turns during the day on Tuesday and Thursday having family members, older students, faculty or other invited guests read to a student during its first Reading Celebration.
It’s the first of an ongoing program that the school wants to implement once every nine weeks. We think it’s a great way to get families involved and children interested in reading, especially when it allows them to choose their favorite stories to share with someone special inside of a safe haven like their school libraries and classrooms.
“It was really exciting to see them connecting with their parents and for them to see that reading is not just about something you do in the classroom, but it’s something you do at home so that you can do with your family,” kindergarten teacher Payton Reichardt said.
The first Reading Celebration proved such a success it should fuel more love for reading in students and families as the school continues the program.
The next Reading Celebration will happen after Christmas break and will have a different theme, school librarian Linda Leopold said.
ACCLAIM
Lessons, monument lessen ignorance of local history
Brazoria County has no shortage of history, and one of the remarkable things about this region is we’re proud of it and do everything we can to keep it alive. That could not be better exemplified than through two recent events in the county that commemorated the lives of founders and emphasized Texan pride.
Both the groundbreaking of the Surfside Beach monument to commemorate the Battle of Velasco and the Henry Smith Day celebration in Brazoria told the tales of our rich past and its role in Texas freedom.
The Surfside Beach monument will be built using specifications found that date back to the Texas Revolution and is set to be complete by June. The reenacting of important figures from Fort Velasco during the ceremony only made history come alive for visitors today.
During Henry Smith Day, which brought the celebration inside Barrow Elementary, other reenactors gave students and guests a visual of the eccentric first provisional governor of Texas, someone they might never know about without the annual program.
Ray McGaughey, Brazoria Heritage Foundation vice president, dressed and played the part of Smith. He told the students all about Smith’s life in the early 1800s helping to civilize the Texas frontier.
It’s hard to imagine today that our terrain wasn’t always filled with concrete and chemical plants, but it’s something that we should always keep in mind. That’s because 100 years from now, there will be those who look back at our day and age in awe and disbelief.
These times should not be forgotten, and while we don’t necessarily want to go backward, it’s always a good lesson to remember where we came from and the progress we’ve made along the way.
