Two days after a historic storm system crippled the Texas power grid and left millions of people to fight off hypothermia in their own, electricity-deprived homes, Texas state leaders have taken decisive actions.
They have blamed others for the problem, and they have made it a priority for the current legislative session.
Feel warmer yet?
In announcing Monday private power generators are responsible for failing to provide adequate electricity to power the state's standalone grid, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott compared the historic cold snap to the catastrophe of Hurricane Harvey. No one could have foreseen the situation caused by the cold burst, the governor argued, so we shouldn't have expected the massive demand it caused.
Hoping something doesn't happen and not expecting it are not the same thing. The state has known for some time it lacked the infrastructure and generating capacity to handle high demand and has failed for decades to address it.
Throughout a wave of sub-freezing temperatures lasting more than 36 hours, Centerpoint Energy provided electric service to less than half of its service area. It did this primarily at the request of state regulators, who said they did not have enough available electricity to power all those properties. Numerous private power providers had gone offline and failed to live up to their agreements to send electricity into the grid, the governor said.
Many of those plants being counted on already were offline, either for maintenance or because they shut down during times when it is less fiscally rewarding to operate. From the state’s natural gas-powered electrical plants, 14 gigawatts of capacity was offline for maintenance before the cold snap, said Riti Goel, analyst lead for consulting firm Wood MacKenzie’s ERCOT team in Houston. More gigawatts were voluntarily offline without the resources to handle the price spike for natural gas that has occurred because of the power crisis, she said.
Combined with unplanned supply challenges like the South Texas Project’s Unit 1 going offline because of cold-weather issues and the turbines freezing in place on the windmill generators, Texas had no backup to meet the 69 gigawatts of demand on the grid Monday. It had maybe two-thirds at best, experts said.
Since Texas primarily counts on electricity to serve residential heating needs, high demand during cold bursts should surprise no one, any more than 100-degree temperatures cause a lot of people to fire up their air conditioners. And what happens on those 100-degree days? A chunk of Texans lose power and there are rolling blackouts because the grid can't keep up with demand.
Since 2018, power plants capable of producing a combined 6 gigawatts of power have gone defunct, while just one new power station — the Montgomery County Power Station near Willis — that produces 993 megawatts has come online to replace it. It opened last month and is powered by natural gas.
There are multiple new energy stations and investments in infrastructure planned this year and beyond that both will reduce the reliance on pollution-heavy sources and increase capacity. These were the product of the vision of private companies.
With its resources, Texas should not continually have issues providing sufficient electricity supply to its grid. Whether historically hot or cold, residents deserve better than lax leadership on providing it and finger-pointing when it fails.
State leaders are right to make fixing ERCOT and the state’s insufficient infrastructure to meet its energy needs a priority. But part of the discussion also should be why average Texans have to face such hardships as they have this week before leaders deem the improvements important.
