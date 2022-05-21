Angleton High School senior Anahi Garcia had plenty of wonderful things to say about Barbie Hicks, who she chose as her most influential educator, but one thing she mentioned brought tears to my eyes.
When her brother died unexpectedly, Garcia said, Hicks sent flowers to the funeral. That showed Garcia she wasn’t just a student to Hicks. She was someone who genuinely cared. Anyone who has lost someone close to them knows how important those types of acknowledgements can be. Now imagine being a child whose family is suffering a tremendous loss. Flowers arrive in your name. What a very special touch.
Garcia will graduate eighth in her class at Angleton High School next week, and she spoke at the Top Cat breakfast hosted by the Angleton ISD Education Foundation. The event honors the top 10 graduates of 2022, and each invites family and the student’s most influential educator.
One after the other, they watched videos of themselves thanking their educators while they stood side by side with one of the biggest influences of their young lives. Teachers hugged the students, some with tears in their eyes that come from knowing you made a difference.
It’s recognition that the job you do is more than a job. It’s a calling, and through the moments you want to give up, when you feel like you’re teaching to a wall and nothing is getting through, something amazing happens. You reach a child in a profound way. And maybe, just maybe, if just one said it out loud, there are others too shy or without the opportunity to say it, but who feel it too.
The teachers honored at Thursday’s breakfast showed up to tennis matches and swim meets, and they weren’t teachers who gave easy A’s. As No. 9 graduate Ryan Fojtik said of Angela Sims, these teachers pushed students to perform to their full potential and realize just what they could achieve with effort.
Valedictorian Aaron Black said Monica Kotrla’s class taught him how to study. Both of my kids have had Mrs. Kotrla, who is also this year’s Angleton ISD secondary teacher of the year, and I can attest they studied more for her classes than any other. Her world geography class is difficult. It became clear to me early on, though, that she knows and values her students beyond the grades they make. She is interested in their lives.
My son, a freshman this year, told me about another teacher, “she’s not just a teacher mom. We talk about life.” Of another, “He’s one of my favorite people.”
The top students got to express their gratitude this week, but these teachers aren’t just there for elite students. They change the lives of the ones who struggle academically or socially, as well. These educators and untold others like them offer stability, a listening ear and a lifeline to those who need it, some of whom feel hopeless and alone.
To all of those crawling through these last days of the school year to a well-deserved break: Thank you. You make a huge difference, even if no one has told you lately.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.