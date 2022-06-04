Is this an option forward for rational “gun safety” within the framework of the Second Amendment: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”?
First is an understanding of the Texas State Guard. We all know about the Texas Air and Army National Guard. The State Guard is the third triad of the Texas Military structure, all of which report to the governor. It is authorized under United States Code 32, and codified under Chapter 437 of the Texas Government Code.
The mission of the Texas State Guard is to provide mission-ready military forces to assist state and local authorities in times of state emergencies; to conduct homeland security and community service activities under the umbrella of Defense Support to Civil Authorities’ and to augment the Texas Army National Guard and Texas Air National Guard as required.
From the volunteer units who fought for Texas Independence to the Travis Guards who provided home protection for citizens in the newly formed Texas Republic, to our current organization supporting state and local authorities, the Texas State Guard has a long and proud history of serving the citizens of Texas and remain Equal to the Task.
Our Founding Fathers’ experience with a standing army (England) sought language that ensured States had the right to “a well-regulated militia.” As the national interests of the United States changed and grew, it became necessary to have a standing military, but one prevented by law from using military force against its citizens. Those interests don’t deny the individual states from having their own militia/guard.
Texas has a “Guard” and well-developed regulations over its structure and development of its members. I believe Chapter 437 of the Texas Code could be reviewed and changed to allow “gun safety” within its guidelines and allow citizens access to guns such as an AR-15 style and its ammunitions. We already deny access to certain military-grade weapons such as hand grenades and machine guns — everyone agrees those are reasonable exceptions.
What are some things that might be codified relating to the Texas Guard:
Create a new category of non-deployable members, subject to activation by the governor for lawful purposes within the purview of first, federal law and second, state law. Membership in this category, age 18 and above, would allow lifetime membership to serve in this category of affiliation.
Eligibility to serve would require the following, each done at individual cost, initially and every two years thereafter: Mental health evaluation and firing range certification for each type of gun owned by the member. Failure to renew would result in removal from the category of enlistment and voluntary surrender of any assault grade gun and ammunition at current fair market value.
Purchase of an assault-style weapon, ammunition and clips for this style of gun would require enlistment in to the Texas State Guard. Impact to current owners of this type of gun — none; however, to purchase ammunition and clips in the future would require enlistment.
The intent would be to ensure a well-trained militia/guard, and this can only be achieved through the regulation process. It certainly would be within the intended meaning of the Founding Fathers when they said: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.