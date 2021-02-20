This time last year, businesses were forced to shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants, offices, boutiques and anything declared “non-essential” closed their doors for weeks. The government even created an economic program to offer some help, with mixed results.
Businesses eventually reopened, slowly, and are still recovering. We thought the worst was behind us.
Then Monday arrived, with bitterly cold temperatures, ice and even snow in some parts of Brazoria County. And the power went out. And the water system went down.
The ice melted here, but many businesses still couldn’t operate, forced to keep their doors locked again.
Power is back on and water is flowing out of taps again, but the water situation isn’t as simple as flipping a switch. Almost all of Brazoria County is under a boil water advisory until officials can test the water to make sure it’s safe to drink. The process will take at least several days, but that part of the storm fallout might not be resolved until the end of the month.
So now, businesses who fought their way back after the pandemic lockdown — and the people who work for them — are having to overcome another major challenge from the winter storm. Roads that were unsafe for travel, a lack of lights and heat and burst pipes kept customers away. Already depleted reserves took another hit, and there is unlikely to be a massive federal relief bill to help these small businesses bridge the latest calamity.
These businesses already operate on thin profit margins. They employ local residents and support local causes. They are the names you see on the back of Little League and other sports jerseys on the local ballfields. They almost always know customers and their needs by name. If they can’t find it, they can order it for you.
It’s supposed to be 70 degrees Sunday. The lights will stay on and the water will be back to normal … eventually. You might find yourself at a local ballpark, supporting a local team, which is supported by a local merchant. You might find yourself in need of an item and don’t feel like getting your steps in at the big box store looking for it. Or, you might just be hungry after eating what’s left in your pantry waiting on power to be restored and grocery stores to be restocked.
Now is the time to support the local business on the back of the jersey, to visit the local restaurant or to get that one-of-a-kind item from that local merchant. Those local business owners, the people you see on the street or in church, have taken a second huge hit within a year. But they’re reopening and need residents’ help to ensure they don’t have to shut down again — for good.
Storms will come and go. Pandemics will, too. (Please leave, COVID) Your local merchants will be here. Let’s help keep them around.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.