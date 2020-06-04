One of the reasons there appears to be such a divide over whether Texans should be allowed to vote by mail in either the July primary runoffs or November general elections is that there really are two separate arguments being made.
The one being challenged by state leaders including Attorney General Ken Paxton is whether being at higher risk of becoming severely ill from exposure to the novel coronavirus is sufficient cause to qualify for a mail-in ballot. State and federal judges have taken turns finding that reason justified and rejecting it.
Those arguing in favor of the allowance have a larger priority, which is to widen the number of people who can vote by mail not just in pandemic-influenced elections, but all of them. To us, that is an entirely different question, one which lacks urgency and should be left up to the Legislature to determine down the road.
For those who fear COVID and believe they should be allowed to vote by mail, while sympathetic, it seems an insufficient justification to change how Texas law has been interpreted for decades.
That law states Texas voters qualify for ballots they can fill out at home and mail only if they are 65 years or older, have a disability or illness, will be out of the county during the election period or are confined in jail. Democrats argue the threat of serious illness posed by the coronavirus makes every at-risk Texan eligible.
But such a broad definition of a threat to a person’s well-being justifying voting by mail opens the door to many other potential calamities posed by someone voting in person. If the polling place is in a crime-ridden neighborhood, for instance, a person could reasonably argue going to cast a ballot there imperils their health.
It might seem silly, but courts have heard sillier.
Texas should take every possible precaution to protect both poll workers and voters from the spread of the coronavirus, just as retailers, restaurants and other businesses are asked to do. But wearing a mask and practicing social distancing while exercising the right to vote does not seem any more risky than stopping in a convenience store for morning coffee.
In fact, judging from the lax attitudes people have about antiviral precautions, voting likely is a safer option.
