When Hurricane Harvey hit right at the start of the school year back in 2017, Angleton ISD was among the districts that pushed hard to get students back in classrooms as soon as possible.
When the district did reopen, many parents argued it happened too soon. Some families still hadn’t been able to get back to their homes because of flooding and others were still trying to grasp the devastation their properties had received.
Angleton ISD stood firm for one very important reason: If the schools aren’t open, most of our kids don’t eat.
It’s a reality many families around Southern Brazoria County thankfully don’t have to face. It might be Kraft Mac and Cheese or Ramen, but there is food in the cabinet and on the table at dinnertime. Stop by a food pantry on any distribution day, and chances are some faces will be familiar and the necessity will be obvious.
The federal school meal program this school year will revert to its pre-pandemic formula of basing who gets free breakfasts and lunches on household income. For the past two school years, as part of COVID relief measures passed by Congress, school districts could give every student a free meal, no questions asked and no paperwork required.
Ending that waiver now is the correct timing. For most families, the COVID-related economic struggles had abated by the middle of last school year, but trying to make the swap mid-year would have been chaotic. For families still facing economic hardship, there are multiple avenues to still receive the free meals, it just takes. a little effort.
Families that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or SNAP, or participate in Head Start or Early Head Start programs are automatically eligible. Children in foster care also are eligible for free meals.
In some districts, free meals remain available to all students based on the percentage of their service area that meets income requirements. In Angleton ISD, it is well over the 51 percent threshold, allowing it to give free breakfast and lunch to all elementary school students. Secondary-level students all can receive a free breakfast.
In Brazosport ISD, students in all but five schools — Brazoswood High School, Lake Jackson Intermediate, Grady Rasco Middle School, Bess Brannen Elementary and A.P. Beutel — can get no-cost meals. All Columbia-Brazoria ISD students get free breakfast but pay for lunches.
For the believers in the “there ain’t no such thing as a free lunch mantra” — an adage that dates to the Great Depression — they are technically correct. Tax dollars are required to provide the “free” meals, but to criticize the program for that reason shows an absence of compassion when the consequence is starving children.
In an idyllic world, the support of government and its citizens wouldn’t be needed to prevent children from going hungry. That isn’t realistic even in a prosperous society like ours. Providing meals to children from struggling families — the least of our brothers — based on need is the right thing to do.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.