THE KITCHEN
Bang, bang, bang. Why am I standing by the drain board slamming away with a hammer? Why, preparing supper, of course.
No, I am not pounding a minute steak into submission. I am de-shelling a lobster. This is a messy job, so before beginning to work I need several paper towels, the aforementioned hammer, plates, a wooden board and a plastic bag for the shell.
First a bit of background. Lobsters are usually the most expensive item on a restaurant’s menu, if they are carried at all.
Occasionally the meal comes with a bib. As I said, it’s messy. One time at a very fine restaurant I saw a long table with rather interesting-looking men eating lobsters, each sporting a bib. Later, I learned they were all “persons of interest.” It reminded me of a line Johnny Carson told about a local restaurant, Little Bit of Newark, “where the mobsters meet the lobsters.” There are restaurants that feature live lobsters floating around in a tank, and the customer could pick out the one to serve. The water looked pretty yukky. Since March 2018, live lobsters in Switzerland need to be knocked out or killed instantly before they are prepared.
You can order live lobsters online from Maine, but be prepared to pay. One-and-a-quarter-pound live lobsters go for $38 each or up to $122 for three large ones. Incidentally, don’t trust the “pound” figures. The first thing you do with a lobster is to throw away the shell, which makes up about half the weight. Some grocery stores sell them cooked or uncooked. One charges $15 to cook a lobster but that takes about 15 to 20 minutes.
Live or dead, lobsters come with little blue rubber bands around their claws. That’s because those little creatures are cannibals. They will eat their tank mates, but what brave soul gets to strap a rubber band around the claws of a snapping, angry lobster? They may taste great, but let’s face it: Lobsters are the ugliest thing we eat.
According to my in-depth research (Wikipedia), lobsters have been consumed since cavemen — lobster shells were found in their caves. The Romans liked lobsters. So did the Vikings. Unlike fish, lobsters have to be cooked within two days of leaving saltwater, limiting the availability of lobster to inland dwellers.
Some years it was considered a delicacy for the wealthy. Other times it was just food for the peasants. Early colonists in North America considered lobster a poverty food. Some servants specified in employment agreements that they would not eat lobster more than twice per week. It was also deemed worthy only of being used as fertilizer or fish bait until well into the 20th century. Lobster was also commonly served in prisons, much to the annoyance of inmates. Not long ago I read inmates in a Massachusetts prison rioted over being fed too much lobster.
Lobsters live up to 45 to 50 years or until caught. The oldest was 140 years old (how did anyone know?) named George, caught off Newfoundland in 2009 and sold to a New York City seafood restaurant. And, unlike most other animals, the older they get, lobsters get bigger, stronger and are more fertile. The largest lobster ever officially caught weighed 44.6 pounds when brought aboard in 1977 near the coast of Nova Scotia. It measured 3 feet, 5 inches in length.
When did you eat your first lobster? I was about 25 and was living in New York City. All we had back in Texas were frozen South African lobster tails.
Back to my lobster (which I haven’t named). First, I cut the stomach from tail to top using scissors — I’d use a bolt cutter if I had one. Then I peel out the meat and wash it thoroughly; it must be a female since it has all those gooey green eggs. Put a paper towel over the claws, otherwise lobster juice will splatter all over the kitchen, and bang, bang, bang the claws and legs. Do not try this in a restaurant.
Speaking of restaurants, some are taking lobster off the menu after a charge from a conservation group, Seafood Watch, that whales can suffer injuries and fatalities when they become entangled in the gear that connects to lobster traps on the ocean floor. So Seafood Watch has added lobster fisheries to its “red list” of species to avoid. I wonder what whale tastes like?
