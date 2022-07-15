‘It’s hot out there, folks,” says the TV meteorologist. I glance at the screen and see a map of Texas with 101, 103 and 110 scattered around the state. There really may be something to global warming.
Wait. I see in the top left-hand side of the TV screen, in little bitty letters: “Feels Like.” I’ve been conned again. There are no official Feels Like figures. NOAA does not record such readings. The difference in the actual temperature and the Feels Like figure (also called the Heat Index) is determined by a complicated formula, but a major component is the humidity.
In Houston, where you can tie a knot in a Frito, we would normally be dry except there are nine large humidifiers placed around town to keep the air humid because dermatologists say moisture is good for the skin.
A day that is very humid may feel hotter than it really is outside, because your body sweat does not evaporate and cool the body like nature intended. This last element is what we climatic scientists call the “deodorant factor.” But it is all a fake. The real formula for determining the Feels Like number is simple: the TV weather person takes the actual temperature and adds 20 degrees.
On the other hand, my mother was born and grew up in Dallas, and when she would come visit us in Houston she would mention the Houston humidity, remarking that Dallas wasn’t like that. “Mom,” I would say. “I grew up in Dallas, too, and those summers were blisteringly hot. When it was 105 degrees it was 105 degrees, and that’s hot!” She would reply: “But it’s a dry heat.” Never argue with your mother.
Then we have the Wind Chill Factor. It is the frozen equivalent of Feels Like. On cold winter days, TV weathercasters play the same games. “In Amarillo it’s minus-40 while in Denver it’s below any known reading.” Those are Wind Chill numbers. The Wind Chill Factor measures the effect of wind speed cooling the human body below 50 degrees. As airflow increases over the skin, more heat will be removed. Who goes out in a blizzard with unprotected skin? OK, Green Bay Packer fans and Greenland flashers.
The highest and lowest recorded temperatures in Texas are more than 140 degrees apart. The record high, 120 degrees, was recorded in June 1936 in the town of Seymour and in August 1994 in Monahans. The record low of 23 degrees below zero occurred in February 1899 in Tulia and in February 1933 in Seminole. According to the World Meteorological Organization, the highest registered air temperature on Earth was 134.1 degrees in Furnace Creek Ranch, Calif., located in Death Valley, on July 10, 1913. The coldest was minus-89.2 degrees at the Vostok Station, Antarctica, on July 7, 1983.
This past June was the hottest June in Houston’s history, but on Sept. 4, 2000, Houston hit 109 degrees for the first of two times — marking the hottest temperature recorded in the Bayou City since the National Weather Service began keeping records here in 1889. Houston again hit 109 degrees in August 2011, but the temperature has never been hotter since. The all-time coldest temperature in Houston was 6 degrees on Feb. 12 and 13, 1899.
The Dew Point, another totally meaningless term, measures moisture in the air. (Just how this differs from the humidity percentage is known only to meteorologists and my mother.) It is the temperature to which air must be cooled at constant pressure and water content to reach saturation. A higher Dew Point indicates more moisture in the air; a Dew Point greater than 68 degrees is uncomfortable. Have you ever left an air-conditioned building to enter the Texas summer and commented: “I’ll bet we broke a Dew Point record today.”? Of course not, it’s like using the metric system for temperatures. The United States is the only major nation to use the Fahrenheit scale. When was the last time you heard, “I’ll bet it’s 59 degrees Celsius today.”
Why are there a Feels Like figure, a Heat Index and a Wind Chill Factor? It is simple self-importance and self-pity. We like to think we are suffering more than we really are. “Man, no wonder we’re miserable. It feels like it’s a hundred and twelve.” Or: “I heard on TV the Wind Chill Factor is zero minus zero.” If you don’t understand these readings, go ask your mother.
