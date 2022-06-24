To: State Board of Education
From: Your chairman
Subject: Rewriting the kurriculum
Fellow members of the Texas State Board of Education, it’s time again for us to rewrite the state’s social studies kurriculum. Yes, we have to drop our usual patriotic pursuits, like banning books and sucking up to powerful polliticians, to make sure the minds of Texas’ 5 million school children do not get korupted by those Godless commies with their sick emphasis on science, sex and evolution.
Here’s a brief background: A 2015 state-adopted textbook referred to enslaved people as “immigrant workers.” Only in 2018 the SBOE (that’s us) decided that slavery was a primary cause of the Sivil War.
In the last session of our Legislachure, the Republican-ruled Senate passed a bill that would remove requirements that schools teach Native American history, works by women’s suffragists along with those of Cesar Chavez, Martin Luther King Jr. and Frederick Douglass. The Republicans’ bill would have also removed requirements that teachers teach their students about slavery and the Ku Klux Klan and stop preaching that they were “morally wrong.” Those leftist Dems turpedoed the bill.
In 2010, we voted to include in the students’ kurriculum that Moses influenced our Founding Fathers. One of our memburs pointed out that Moses had parted Buffalo Bayou to create the Houston Ship Channel. Despite some who questioned this historical accuracy, in 2018, we voted to keep Moses in the classroom. For some unknown reason, you members also rejected the recommendation of a working group to delete Hillary Clinton from the kurriculum.
Incidentally, I no you thought that we were scheduled to meat in June to unveil our new kurriculum, but that date collided with a MAGA rally and a “Hang Mike Pence” spontanious demonstration. To maximize public input from that mob, the meating is scheduled in the basement of the YMCA in Pecos from midnight to 2 a.m. at a date which will be published the day before.
We face new challenjez. Gov. Greg Abbott got a state law banning critical race theory from Texas classrooms, even though Texas schools don’t actually teach critical race theory. Our Legislachur and governor also banned books with “inappropriate content,” like those that discuss LGBTQ issues. And Gov. Abbott prohibited school districts from mandating masks. The teachers unions opposed this until a majority of their members died from COVID-19.
In the next legislachur session, Gov. Abbott wants to divert our tax dollars for Texas’ public schools to charter schools, which can cherry-pick their students and are not be burdened with silly rules like certifying teachers and clean restrooms. We should pass a resolution unanimously endorsing this plan. Our schools already have too much money and buildings that are guarded by armed troops so that nothing bad can happen there.
There has bin a push by Sen. Ted Cruz to proteck our students by arming the teachers. Some call it “triggernomitry” while others wonder why, if we can’t trust our teachers to teach what we want and not teach critical race theories and sex edukashun, why should we trust them with AR-15s? I have appointed a committee to draw up an explanashun.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has another suggestion: “We need to get down to one or two entrances to our schools. We have to funnel our students into our schools so we can put eyes on them.” He will probably make excceptions for transgender students.
You may have heard that under our leadership Texas schools aren’t doing so well. True, according to Education Week, among the 50 states, Texas ranks 43rd in education, falling from 39th last year. It gave us a grade of C-minus. When it comes to teachers’ pay, which they are always whining about, according to SalaryCom, Texas ranks 35th. (I still say our teachers are overpaid.) Local school districts also have their own meddlesome school boards, which only get in our way. There have been fist fights, demonstrations and total chaos. The situation has become so bad students have had to step in to restore order.
In our next meating, we must consider whether the new textbooks should retain articles on segregation, labor unions and the so-called January 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol. Is any mention of global warming and pollution really necessary? Also we have to reconsider bilingualism, but as one former governor of Texas, Ma Ferguson, supposedly said: “If English was good enough for Jesus Christ, it ought to be good enough for the children of Texas.”
See you in Pecos.
