To: Gov. Greg Abbott
From: ERCOT
Subject: Operation Fade The Heat
Rating: Top Secret
As you instructed, we have diligently worked night and day to prevent another slight blip in Texas’ power system. Just to refresh your memory, in February 2021, most of Texas was hit with a power outage that caused some minor inconvenience: It cost billions of dollars in damages and some 200 Texans lost their lives in the freeze. You boldly took responsibility for the disaster by blaming ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission, which regulates ERCOT. You never mentioned that you appoint the PUC.
You also rightly blamed the tree-huggers: “Our wind and our solar, they got shut down and they were collectively more than 10 percent of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis.” And you somehow also blamed U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York City.
Unfortunately, your efforts on TV to distract Texans failed to reach millions of your constituents. They didn’t have electricity.
An investigation by the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency reputed your claims. In a more than 300-page report, it said the disaster was primarily the result of the oil and gas industry’s failure to weatherize its systems. However, the problem was solved, you announced: “Bottom line is that everything that needed to be done was done to fix the power grid in Texas.”
A few weeks ago, ERCOT told us to conserve power because it might get hot in Texas this summer.
As for the Legislature, in the last session, our lawmakers passed bills to make voting harder, took away women’s reproductive rights and allowed for more than $9 billion in bailouts for our electric utility companies. Incidentally, former Texas Gov. Rick “Oops” Perry claimed Texans would rather endure blackouts in freezing weather than have the federal government regulating their power grid.
We would like to rebut some criticism. Such as: “How do North Dakota, not to mention Alaska and Canada, keep their generators going in much colder weather?” We say: “If that’s so important to you, move.” And: “To generate electricity, why don’t you just hook a gerbil up to a treadmill?”
As one of our major steps to improve ERCOT and prevent another disaster, not to mention your possible defeat in November, we got a calendar and marked “winter months” and “summer months.” Other steps include simply doubling the rate for electricity and shutting down our power plants anytime the temperature in Presidio gets above 80.
There has been some blame for the ice storm debacle on the lack of power lines to carry electricity to our big cities such as Houston and Dallas. Our research shows they won’t vote for you anyway, so deal with it, city slickers.
You correctly noted (as mentioned above), much of the blame for the agonizing deaths of hundreds of your constituents is due to the total breakdown of so-called “green energy?” — wind, solar and thermal (like natural gas and nuclear power plants). After much research, funded by your wise diversion of authorized funds for children’s vaccinations to our project, we determined that when the wind doesn’t blow, the windmills’ blades don’t turn. We at ERCOT solved this problem by installing giant diesel-powered blowers in front of the windmills to keep those blades turning. Sure, the blowers make a terrible noise, puke up the atmosphere and consume vast amounts of fuel.
Solar panels don’t generate power at night (another scientific discovery by ERCOT), but if we put those panels on flatbeds which keep trucking west under the sun, problem solved. Also, we can install huge lightbulbs over the panels so it’s always sunny, although one study shows the lightbulbs will use more electricity than the panels generate. There is, or was, a saying: “The sun never sets on the British Empire.” We have yet to hear back from the British consulate on our plans.
We looked into hydro power generators, but due to the ongoing drought, there is very little water in Texas. We demanded our nuclear powered generators run at full capacity night and day. Those wussies at the Chernobyl Radioactive Power Plant objected, saying that would cause safety problems, although we haven’t heard from them lately. There seems to be a mushroom cloud over the installation.
Lastly, Governor, because our power is out, we had to send you this memo via GrubHub. Oh, it seems the gerbil died.
