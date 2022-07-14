Almost two decades ago now, a girl’s reported rape in Freeport almost remained unsolved when the investigators discounted her story.
The 12-year-old had difficulty finding where she needed to be outside her local church one afternoon when a man offered to help her. The man pushed her into a van, held her captive and sexually assaulted her.
The girl’s calm demeanor had police questioning her story, but her attention to detail eventually led them to find the van, a coffin-like box in which her attacker kept her and the man responsible for the rape.
Fortunately, the crime didn’t have a political element to make things even worse for the 12-year-old.
That’s not the case with a 10-year-old Ohio girl who is being made a poster child in the abortion debate — and whose story is being challenged because of it.
The girl had been raped and became pregnant, her mother told police. Because of the abortion trigger law in Ohio, the 10-year-old went to a clinic in neighboring Indiana to end the pregnancy. The Indiana clinic’s doctor made the girl’s circumstances public in a story published by July 1 in the Indianapolis Star.
Since then, the story has come under attack, many questioning its veracity and claiming it must be false because they could not verify it happened. A sampling of coverage in recent days includes:
Fox News host Jesse Watters said his staff tried to contact the Ohio governor’s office, Attorney General Dave Yost and the state’s abortion clinics and could not find any evidence to support the story. Watters concluded the 17-minute segment by saying the story “doesn’t make any sense.”
On the same network’s show “Outnumbered,” host Emily Compagno said the story was fabricated to push a pro-abortion agenda whole real monsters are ignored. “What I find so deeply offensive, they had to make up a fake one!” she said. “There are countless real ones that I would love for them to use as advocacy for law and order, for actual commitment to prosecutions, to finding the perpetrator, but the fact that this alleged situation was created…to further their position on abortion by a sort of sensationalist physician.”
Legal scholar Jonathan Turley questioned the story in a New York Post article headlined “Activist tale of a 10-year-old rape victim’s abortion looks like a lie.”
Outkick founder and Fox News contributor Clay Travis and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem also referred to it as a lie, and the Wall Street Journal called the story a “fanciful tale” in an editorial.
The girl’s story, sadly, is true. Several Fox News journalists confirmed it through sources in Central Ohio, where the girl lives and whose local law enforcement agencies investigated, which would be standard practice. There’s a good chance, for instance, if someone called up Greg Abbott’s or Ken Paxton’s office, they wouldn’t know four people were shot at an Alvin party this week. That doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. If Watters and others really wanted to find out the story was real instead of finding ways to prove it wasn’t, any first-year reporter could have helped them.
Let’s not dismiss how all these attacks germinated, though. A pro-abortion doctor violated her oath and potentially privacy laws by talking about the girl’s circumstances. Pro-choice advocates then continued pushing it into the public narrative, including hosts on CNN and MSNBC making it a line of questioning for pro-life officials, as Dana Bash did July 3 during an appearance by Noem. President Joe Biden commented on the case in explaining why he believes abortion is justified in some cases.
On Wednesday, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes appeared in Franklin County District Court in Columbus, Ohio, charged with raping the girl at least twice, according to a Columbus Dispatch reporter in the courtroom. Investigators testified he confessed; his bond was set at $2 million because he is believed to be in the country illegally.
Amid all this is a 10-year-old girl whose life is damaged, perhaps irreparably. Instead of a victim who should be protected and supported, she became a political volleyball with neither side of the abortion question caring the continued harm they caused.
In doing so, all they demonstrated was the complete absence of humanity in the quest to make a point and the indifference to truth in making it.
Crimes (heinous or otherwise) should not be politicized. In what universe is that going to happen?
