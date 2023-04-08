Saturday, March 25, is the day in 2023 I will mark on my calendar log as the first real day of spring.
After eating a nice breakfast, fixed by my honey, Carolyn, and following my usual morning routine, I raised my garage doors in the shop and settled into an easy chair to quite a surprise. Those chilly winter storms with high winds and rain that brought so much uncertainty to each day were gone, replaced with a warm rising sun against a cloudless blue sky and Mother Nature at her best.
Pausing for a few moments, to listen and see what was going on in this beautiful outside world, made me feel like a spring chicken. Well, maybe not quite that good, but it did give me renewed enthusiasm for the next days and weeks.
In the brief period that followed, I could hear soft moaning from pairs of mourning doves in the large oak trees filling the calm morning air. Soon, a song writer, our mockingbird, appeared on the yard fence for the first time this year, singing his resume of tunes, picking up small sticks and flying them to his usual nest-making place each year in a young live oak tree next to Lazy Lake. It is a lengthy process that he follows each year until he attracts a mate.
Pleased with those indications of spring, I took a slow walk along our 100-foot flower bed just inside the yard fence. During my inspection, our wild purple irises were still in full bloom and those large white ones had sprouted bloom pods overnight, all the results from transplanted bulbs out of their native home in the woods a year ago. Both purple and white moon plants were doing well, and the hibiscus was beginning to put on new leaves after surviving the winter freeze, while the roses were in full bloom.
Suddenly, my eyes found a pleasant surprise. Those periwinkle seeds, sowed two weeks ago, had sprouted, showing new growth to a large section of our flower garden.
Continuing my morning journey in Old Blue, my truck, down Lazy Lane to pick up the morning paper, I stopped to observe an impressive sight. Acres of wildflowers had blossomed overnight. Pink buttercups, yellow dandelions, white crimson clover, along with several blues and reds that I cannot identify, had covered the entire world, so thick it would be difficult to walk without disturbing them. As my eyes turned upward for a moment, a large pecan tree beside the road was sprouting. It is another age-old sign that spring has come to all of us that count our blessings for this time of year.
After lunch, I like to rest and sometimes nod off for a short nap in my hot house. It overlooks several acres of large trees that I keep mowed and gives me a relaxing view of animals and birds as they go about their daily activities. Buddy, our resident squirrel, soon came to feast on some sunflower seeds around a 200-year-old live oak tree that I keep him supplied with all winter. Feeding keeps him fit in preparation for a time soon when some of his friends come to visit and they play a frantic squirrel game I call “chase each other around the tree,” a process that may go on for several days. I think it has something to do with finding a female to help him with building a nest.
A little later, a single deer appeared in the woods toward our back fence. After close observation through my field glasses, I’m sure it’s a female heavy with baby looking for a safe place to give birth to her fawn.
The deer family has unique habits. During the fall and winter, females gather in groups while the males travel in singles and fight like cats and dogs. During the spring and summer months, the doe isolates to raise their young and bucks come together in chummy groups acting like they love each other. It is a strange way to raise a family.
Stepping outside to inspect my two 50-foot rows of vegetable garden, I see the tomatoes and peppers are covered with blooms as is the eggplant. The collards will soon be ready to start harvesting. This day was made perfect for an old country boy when he found seven of his 15 cuts of potatoes had broken ground overnight.
All these little moments on this special day are good signs that I will soon place a wiggling minnow on my hook and go to battle with a big redfish.
This was just another wonderful day of adventure that the Big Man upstairs has given me to write about during my life and times. So, I give thanks to Him and all of you who read my little stories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.