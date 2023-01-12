New Year, new you? Seems like a foolish endeavor these days.
The words of “Auld Lang Syne” might ring more true if the lyrics read “Should old goals be forgot and never brought to mind — because that’s what a majority of people do just weeks into the brand new year.
I am a Type-A personality, so being a list-maker and goal-setter comes naturally, but the follow-through is the tough part.
Studies show only 9 percent of new year’s goals — or resolutions, if you prefer — are successfully implemented, The Associated Press reported.
“Nearly a quarter of all Americans won’t even keep their promise to themselves for a whole week,” the article said. “The fitness app Strava has even pinpointed the exact date most people abandon their well-meaning intentions. Referred to as ‘Quitter’s Day,’ this year it lands on Jan. 13, less than two full weeks into the year.”
I did set goals for myself again this year, but they look a little different than before.
There’s no weight-loss goal. I’ve chosen to remain dutifully chubby.
My financial goals are not to save up to purchase anything expensive, but to spend money on more experiences that bring joy.
My family goals are shifting as I’m now an empty-nester and life in that department is looking very different, but making time for friends and family is still important.
And I don’t intend to lessen my social media as I am a huge fan of TikTok and will stay up until 2 a.m. on a weeknight happily scrolling away.
But according to America’s Top New Year’s Resolutions for 2023 survey on statista.com, exercise, health, finances, family and social media are at the top of everyone’s list for making a behavioral change.
Why have I chosen to have goals that are technically non-goals? Because since 2016, I have been a work in progress and have read just about every popular self-help book ranging from well-known authors including Rachel Hollis, Mel Robbins, James Clear and Glennon Doyle.
I’ll save you the reading time and tell you what they had to say that has changed my life.
If it’s something that really truly is especially important, you will make time for it and will achieve it by making small, consistent changes over time.
That’s it … that’s what all that reading taught me, but it works.
If you have an exercise goal, but no motivation to go work out for an hour, go for a five-minute walk instead. Next week, tack on another five minutes. The next, another five. Keep doing it until you reach your goal of one hour.
Want to save money for something you’ve been dreaming of? Start with a penny in your piggy bank. The next day, add two cents. Double the amount every day. Hey, you may be a millionaire before you know it.
The truth is, we make self-improvement so much harder than it has to be.
The AP article also gives great suggestions on how to be successful in the new year:
Don’t overcommit yourself, which also means don’t set yourself up for failure. Instead of writing out 10 new things you want to do, start with one or two, and once you’ve got those down, add another goal to work toward.
Set SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound) goals. According to the article, 90 percent of people are more successful when they have specific challenging goals.
Have a “why?” Why in the world will it matter to you if you accomplish your goal? This actually matters. If you don’t know why you’re trying to achieve something, you’re likely not to.
Be accountable. Do you have friends or loved ones you can share your goals with who will encourage you to work on them? Is there a group in your community that gets together and supports each other with similar goals? Or by simply keeping track of what you’ve accomplished each day doable? There are a ton of routine apps out there.
Get real with realizing what’s holding you back. Believe in yourself. You are worth putting the effort into.
Everything I’m telling you here are all things it took me 39 years to learn that I wish I had known sooner. My actual goal list and vision board for the year are specific and personal, so I won’t bore you with it, but know this — it’s never too early or late to achieve a goal you’ve set.
If you’re looking at your list of goals and realize you’ve already failed, remember, you actually haven’t. You have a whole lifetime to accomplish them, not just one year.
Every single day is a fresh start at achieving a goal.
