Election Day. In just days, the voters of Lake Jackson will be presented with the first citizen-lead referendum in the history of the city. A proposition that would allow citizens the ability to own rabbits within the city limits has made its way to the ballot. And while rabbits are at the forefront, there is much more at stake.
Students throughout the city will be waiting on pins and needles to hear if their rabbits will be made legal. Waiting to hear if the animal they give their time and energy to is going to be legitimized by the adults who represent them.
To them, this is more than a vote. It represents hours upon hours of literal blood, sweat and tears poured into a passion that’s at risk of being taken away. It represents not taking no for an answer when you believe your cause is greater than its opposition. It represents not being derailed by those few who seek to intimidate or undermine your efforts.
In a time where we are begging our kids to look up from their devices, it’s our responsibility to set the example. We must place value on the characteristics we want to instill in our youth for the sake of our future.
As citizens, we should be placing value on participation in activities like FFA and 4H Clubs. These clubs not only provide a community for kids that share a passion for agriculture, but also provide the avenue for invaluable life skills to be learned — work ethic, responsibility and public service to name a few.
While living in the city creates obvious obstacles for raising certain larger animals, rabbits are an ideal alternative due to their size and living requirements. The proposed ordinance would keep reins on ownership by prohibiting the slaughtering, breeding and selling of the rabbits within city limits.
Let’s give the children of Lake Jackson the opportunity to participate. An opportunity to invest in their future and ours.
Please. Vote for rabbits. Support our youth.
Casey McAlister is a resident of Lake Jackson and one of the organizers of the petition drive that put the rabbit question on the May 6 ballot.
