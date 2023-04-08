Chapter 313 is dead. And so is Texas’ ability to compete on a global scale if House Bill 5, the Texas Jobs and Security Act, is not passed during this legislative session.
Chapter 313, Texas’ successful economic incentive program, expired at the end of 2022, leaving the state without an important tool for growth and development. As geopolitical uncertainty, sky-high inflation and an on-going supply chain crisis continue to impact our economy, Texas cannot currently incentivize the next wave of manufacturing and energy production to build here.
That’s why the passage of HB 5 is essential to ensuring that we don’t take a giant step back when competing for world-scale manufacturing plants and factories. Texas has a unique opportunity to continue to grow and diversify its economy and add jobs, but we have to act quickly.
Texans overwhelmingly support an economic development program like HB 5. A recent poll showed 70 percent support a temporary tax discount and more than 200 Chambers of Commerce, trade associations, and economic development corporations support HB 5 because they understand that when communities land major capital investments, they translate to jobs, economic activity, and long-term tax revenue for government services like schools.
Over the last decade, the local petrochemical industry invested more than $31 billion in Brazoria County, creating thousands of well-paying of jobs. Many of those investments were made possible due to economic tools like Chapter 313 as well as working with Brazoria County and other local taxing entities to grow our community. This has been a win-win for all of us.
But the competition for manufacturing projects like those that were recently built in our area is getting tougher on a global scale and locations like Louisiana, Michigan and Canada do not want to lose again. They will be offering strong incentive packages for future projects which would make Texas uncompetitive without HB 5.
The Brazoria County Petrochemical Council encourages the Texas Legislature to stand up for jobs, prosperity and a brighter future by passing HB 5.
Paul Spinks, site manager for Shintech in Freeport, is the chairman of the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council.
