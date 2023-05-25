Project manager Bill Womack points at the original floor plans for the Columbia Rosenwald school, which are on display within the historic building in West Columbia. The school was restored to its original layout in 2009.
On May 2, life in West Columbia, Brazoria County, Texas and many places worldwide changed forever. William Pryor “Bill” Womack joined his parents, E.P. and Emma Womack, and his brother, Johnny, in heaven.
He leaves a much-loved wife of 40 years, three children and seven grandchildren to carry forth his love of community and pride in preserving history and being there for those in need of help.
Bill was many things to many: family, “adopted families” of which we are a part, church family, business partners, community leader and just a really nice guy.
Bill was a graduate of Texas A&M and Columbia High school and was a lifetime supporter and fan of both.
Like his family, he dedicated his life to keeping history alive. His mother founded Columbia Museum and he was the driving force behind the restoration of the Rosenwald School.
You never heard Bill say an unkind word about anyone and you never heard an unkind word said about him from anyone. He and his wife and family loved everyone equally. Their love of all domestic animals and wildlife was reflected by being a licensed rescue center for wounded or abandoned wildlife.
Often, they went to animal auctions and came home with the oldest, sickest or hungriest animal for sale. Why? Because no one wanted them.
Bill made a special rack to hold four bottles of milk so all the little fawns could eat at once.
On more than one occasion, we took our family to the woods near their home and watched them feed the hungry foxes and raccoons.
If anyone reached out to Bill for help, he never said no; if he knew someone needed help, he reached out to them. He was the first to jump up and do what was needed at meetings, parties, home or anywhere in the community or the homes of families, friends and relatives.
Bill was Man of the Year of West Columbia numerous times and Unsung Hero of Brazoria County. He was Father of the Year for the Juvenile Diabetes Association.
Elected offices included City Council, president of Columbia-Brazoria ISD school board, municipal judge, president of Columbia Museum and project manager of the Rosenwald School’s restoration and later upkeep of school.
Little known facts:
The Womack and Smith families award yearly scholarships to students attending Texas A&M.
For years Bill made monthly blood donations to a local blood bank.
He has given and spread hay around homes on blocks to prevent pipes freezing.
He sent people to conferences they wanted to attend but could not afford.
And the list goes on. You will be missed, my friend.
Naomi Antill Smith of West Columbia is president of the Columbia Historical Museum board.
