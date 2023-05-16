How to honor three giants who left a everlasting legacy that will travel down through the ages, through history.
Three men who had a dream that would change the lives of every boy and girl of color in and around their area of living, a dream that would carry them to the height of the unknown at this point in their lives. Three men who came in different stages, but ended up in the same place.
Mr. Abraham Barrington Marshall, the Rev. Timothy Stewart, Professor Thomas Jefferson Wright — three phenomenal, extraordinary men who wanted to make sure that young children of color would be educated, to prepare them, to equip them so they would be able to soar to heights they never dreamed of.
Professor Barrington’s mother made sure he completed every level of education offered him in their area. He went on to the Houston colored college, now known as Texas Southern University, and after his completion, he returned back to his hometown of Angleton. He started the first school for children of color in a one-room shack 3 miles out of Angleton in Snipes. He taught all subjects.
Later, the school moved to the Angleton campus in a small building. As the school developed, it still wasn’t at the required level to graduate high school. The students would have to travel to Bay City or to Houston to get a high school diploma.
The Rev. Stewart a minister in the area, close to the school, drove the school bus and other things at the school. Stewart had seven children who would pass through this school. He knew he had to approach the school board about adding the grades needed, and he did. At first, they explained they just didn’t have the funds. Stewart went on to tell the board if they would allow the classes they could be taught in his church, and his sister-in-law would be the principal, they agreed.
Abraham Barrington Marshall died in 1941, a great loss.
Thomas Jefferson Wright came in after Proffer A.B. Marshall. Professer Wright was a man who thought every child should be educated to the fullest, to have every opportunity to go to the highest level of learning offered. There were no excuses; he made sure of that.
We cannot honor these three men enough. They left a legacy that is everlasting in our history, a positive stain in our history that can not be removed. If you had the honor and privilege of traveling the halls of this school, you were truly blessed.
What better way to honor these gentlemen than to have Marshall High School recognized as a historical landmark in their honor. God be the glory; they deserve it.
