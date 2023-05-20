Hearts are heavy among those of us who serve as members of the Columbia Historical Museum Board of Directors as we struggle to process the tragic news of the recent loss of one of our strongest leaders. Former museum board president Bill Womack, who was still an active board member, passed away May 2 at the age of 75.
Bill’s death came as a major shock to all of us at the museum and occurred only a few weeks after Donna Schwebel, another former Columbia Historical Museum board president, died unexpectedly. Bill’s mother, Emma Womack, played a vital role in creating the local museum in 1990, and her son was involved with the formation of the city’s historical organization from its infancy.
The death of William Pryor “Bill” Womack this month has been a devastating loss to not only the local museum family but also to the entire community of West Columbia. Bill served his city as a Columbia-Brazoria ISD board member (elected president of the board of trustees), West Columbia city councilman and is a former WC municipal court judge.
“He was passionate about preserving history and worked alongside many valuable community members to ensure everyone could learn the history of his hometown through the Columbia Historical Museum and the Rosenwald School,” his family posted in his obituary. “Though he never sought recognition for anything he did, Bill was honored as an Unsung Hero for Brazoria County, West Columbia Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year and Father of the Year.”
Bill was the son of Edwin Pryor “Onkie” and Emma Womack. He grew up in West Columbia, where he graduated from Columbia High School in 1966. He was a captain on the 1965 Roughnecks football team his senior year in high school. So, Bill bled maroon — Roughneck and Aggie maroon!
He was the owner of Womack Cattle Co. and was active in managing his cattle business. Bill, his mother and others played a big role in having the Rosenwald school house for Black children moved from a pasture in East Columbia, where it was being used as a hay barn, to the park behind the museum in West Columbia. The Columbia Rosenwald School was Bill’s baby. He spearheaded the restoration of it, and he continued to look after the building, recently overseeing the refinishing of the floors.
While he was a good friend to many, Bill’s death this past week is being grieved by none more than his beautiful family. Our hearts go out to Bill’s wife, Crystal Carr Womack, their son, Randy Womack and his wife Melissa of Missouri City, his daughters, Liz Womack Swan of Houston and Laura-Sue Womack Karl and her husband Kevin of West Columbia, and Bill’s grandchildren, Spencer Swan, Graham Swan, Shepherd Swan, Carrson Karl, Evia Womack and Hubbell Womack.
A private family graveside service was held May 6 at historic Columbia Cemetery in West Columbia. Bill was laid to rest in the family plot near his mother and father and Bill’s older brother, John Edwin Womack.
Columbia Historical Museum Board President Naomi Smith announced this week that a Bill Womack Scholarship would be presented by Bill’s children to a graduating senior at the May 18 Columbia High School Awards Night. The local museum will do the best it can to keep the memory of our friend and role model burning brightly in the years to come.
Gig ’em, Bill.
