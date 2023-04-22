I would like to clarify a few things regarding the rabbit issue on the ballot.
There are a number of people in the city of Lake Jackson that are of the belief that if they vote for the rabbits, they are voting for the “kids” who are in FFA or 4H. This is not a totally true statement. They are under this assumption due to the rabbit signs which state “Support our Youth.”
The people need to be aware that this is not just for the “youth”; it is not specifically for FFA or 4H. This is for every household in the city of Lake Jackson to have a number of rabbits on their property regardless of the size of their property.
If you look at the ballot language, the only prohibitions would be they cannot breed, sell or slaughter the rabbits. There is no mention when voting for the rabbits that it is for FFA or 4H, nor does the ballot define that the rabbits are for the youth.
It was discussed on Oct. 17 at the City Council meeting that there would be possibly three rabbits for each household, no permits, no inspections, no fees, no spading or neutering, etc. Defined again on Nov. 7 at the City Council meeting, the vote failed. It is my opinion the vote failed due to the rabbits not being specifically for FFA or 4H.
Rabbits are known to breed, especially if you have more than one.
If the rabbit issue passes on the ballot, when the rabbit(s) get loose or when someone no longer wants the rabbit(s), there are really no options. SPCA cannot take the rabbits (they are overrun with dogs and cats), the rabbits cannot be released to Brazos Bend State Park because they are domesticated and cannot fend for themselves, you cannot sell them nor slaughter them. When the time comes and Animal Control gets called to pick up rabbit(s), what is the city supposed to do with the rabbit(s)? When your child no longer wants or cares for the rabbit(s), what you are going to be able to do with the rabbit(s)?
Belinda Sue Williams is a resident of Lake Jackson.
