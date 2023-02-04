Columbia Historical Museum often hears we are best-kept secret in Brazoria Country. We are working hard to change that image.
During February, we have activities planned to help our community celebrate Black History month. We want to allow adults and children to learn the important roles our citizens have played in West Columbia. Rosenwald School is a true treasurer recognized by the National Trust as it’s poster child for how a community can come together to save a piece of history restoring a school after being used as a hay barn for years.
Today: An Open House at the Rosenwald School, directly behind the museum on Broad Street. Here you can learn and appreciate Charlie Brown, Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington, who brought history to the South.
Feb. 11: Trinity Church and Outreach Choir will perform. Visitors encouraged. Refreshments will be served.
Feb. 18: Children from a Houston Fatstock and Rodeo Trail Rider will visit the school and the museum.
Feb. 25: Houston Historical Tour is bringing 55 students to tour the museum and Rosenwald School.
The Museum is in downtown West Columbia at the corner of Brazos Avenue and Broad Street, and the Rosenwald School is directly behind the Museum. Off-street parking is available.
Hours for museum and Rosenwald School are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. There is no charge for families or individuals, and tours can be arranged for groups of 10 or more. Call 979-345-6125 or 979-345-3340. Please leave a message at either place.
Daddy Longlegs Dolls will be on display.
Y’all come, you hear?
Naomi Antill Smith is president of Columbia Historical Museum.
