The decision by St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport officials to discontinue labor and delivery services was the right one from a dollars-and-cents per spective right now, and probably when it comes to patient safety, as well. The loss is profound for the area, though, and circumstances that led to it merit further examination.
Hospital President Bob Trautman announced the move earlier this month and said the unit would be closed Feb. 10. The root cause: The hospital system’s inability to recruit a doctor to help deliver the services. The hospital had actively courted physicians for the position, he said, with some even coming down to tour facilities and look at the area. When it came time to sign on the proverbial dotted line, though, none made it that far.
Ask just about anyone who runs a business about their biggest challenge these days, and you’re likely to hear the same: employee recruitment, hiring and retention. More people want work-from-home options and more shun being on call. Wage pressure is in an ever-upward push.
When you consider the demands and unpredictable hours of an obstetrician/gynecologist, it’s not a surprise many doctors would gravitate to larger hospitals where there are more doctors available to share the late-night and weekend calls. Some larger hospitals have added delivery specialists, who are scheduled overnight and on weekends, lessening the load of the doctors with privileges at those hospitals. That’s a big perk indeed.
Dr. Nicholas Creel is the only OB/GYN on staff at St. Luke’s-Brazosport, and he is covering all the calls for services. When he is not available, the hospital calls in a doctor from Dallas. That is just not sustainable long-term. And when you consider the number of births at the Lake Jackson hospital has dropped to an average of 10 per month, officials rightly assessed that the labor and delivery nurses just weren’t seeing enough births to justify keeping the unit open.
Are there fewer moms delivering in Brazosport because there are fewer doctors delivering there, or are there fewer doctors delivering there because there are fewer moms choosing to stay local to give birth? Either way, the demand just isn’t there.
It’s not unusual for a rural hospital to shutter its birthing wing. In fact, it has become a trend. Only 40 percent of Texas rural hospitals still have a labor and delivery unit, according to Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals.
The decision to discontinue labor and delivery in Brazosport does not affect any other lines of service at the hospital, such as surgery and cancer care or the emergency room, which are performing well, Trautman said.
It’s important that this area have strong healthcare options, and we have them, even with the most renowned medical center in the world less than an hour away in Houston.
The fear is that giving laboring moms more reason to go to Houston could lead to them seeking other avenues of healthcare outside of the area, as well, causing a ripple effect that could further erode local healthcare. At this point for Brazosport, though, the number of local births already had dropped.
UTMB Health in Angleton is a strong option for hospital care, and birthing numbers there have been on the rise. St.Luke’s-Brazosport remains a strong option for services beyond obstetrics and gynecological emergencies as well.
We must continue to support local hospitals and doctors in order for our area to maintain quality of life we have come to expect and enjoy.
