Bachman wants to be part of solution
Ron Bachman, who is running for Freeport City Council Ward D, has attended many council meetings. You may not have had the opportunity to meet him, but he is that distinguished gentleman who sits quietly in the audience observing and understanding the workings of the City of Freeport. He does not come before the council to voice his own personal opinions or complain about the issues of Freeport, but rather wants to be a part of the solutions by learning about the problems the citizens are having with Freeport.
Ron has no loyalty to any council member but rather a desire to help and respect each and every citizen in Ward D to make Freeport a community in which we all can be proud.
Mr. Bachman recently was accused by Ms. (Karla) Clark of stealing her signs from Bridge Harbor and she has reports with the Texas Ethics Commission and Freeport Police Department. Ron Bachman has not touched any of Ms. Clark’s signs in Bridge Harbor or anywhere else in the community. She needs to get her facts straight before she accused anyone of this petty issue. The City of Freeport removed improperly placed signs in the city’s right of way, which is prohibited. Ron is a rule-follower and runs a very positive campaign without slandering any other candidate.
Voting for Ron Bachman is a vote to help Freeport move in a constructive and viable director, help to improve constructive communication between citizens and its leadership and provide a voice for Ward D families.
Mark Parker, Freeport
Fight back against senator’s beach bill
Attention fishermen, surfers, off-road enthusiasts and beachgoers:
Your access to our beautiful open beaches is once again under attack. Sen. Mays Middleton of Galveston, who represents District 11, is sponsoring Senate Bill 434. If passed, it can effectively eliminate your right to drive onto our 600 miles of public beach.
This bill transfers the determination of where the vegetation line is from the General Land Office to the landowner adjacent to the beach. In other words, they can fence up to the water and citizens would have to challenge each case in court, effectively blocking access to our open beaches.
This bill is written specifically to cater to the wealthy waterfront property owners of roughly 5,000 while taking away the rights of 29 million Texas beachgoers.
This is a bad bill and I ask that you contact your state representative to voice your opinion before we lose our beaches. Rise up and fight for what is yours!
Mayes Middleton has already used a loophole in the Texas Open Beaches act to block access to large swaths of beaches in Galveston.
Lets take it back!
Mark Westmoreland, Oyster Creek
Opinions page needs to be more balanced
Years ago, when I first started reading The Facts, my conservative father complained to me that your political section always denigrated his chosen party — Republican. Actually, that wasn’t the case. I kept track and made notes for a number of weeks and came to find that your opinion pieces and your political cartoons took equal shots at both parties.
Now, decades later, I notice that your paper has almost no opinion pieces that are progressive, and your political cartoons poke fun at liberals on a daily basis.
I would prefer that your newspaper were fair and balanced, like respectable, objective journalism, and not fair and balanced like Fox News.
Gene Sullivan, Lockhart
Charging girl with felony excessive
As the father of two autistic sons — one of which is scheduled to become a freshman at Brazoswood in the fall— I was disheartened and disturbed to see the recent article about how a developmentally challenged student was essentially criminalized for experiencing a “meltdown,” as it is often commonly referred.
Physical restraint tactics often have the undesired effect of escalating the erratic behavior in individuals with autism even further, as it triggers an intense fight/flight response that is extremely difficult for them to control once it gets beyond a certain point. But leaving aside the question as to whether such force was necessary, it is impossible for me to imagine a scenario where it is in the best interest of public safety to lock up this girl for three days and charge her with a felony upon release.
My deepest sympathies go out to the father, as I can only imagine the level of frustration he must be feeling at this moment. School administrators and law enforcement officials need better policies for dealing with these emotionally turbulent episodes, as parents of special needs children need to be able to trust they can send their kids to school without later having to figure out how to gather together enough money for bail and a good defense attorney. Our jobs are hard enough without that.
Brian Belluomini, Richwood
