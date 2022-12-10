Wednesday’s story about today’s children and their lack of knowledge about things like Pearl Harbor:
Times have softened much of the feelings about Dec. 7, 1941. I was born in July 1944 and grew up with movies that made our fighting men heroes to a young boy. Audie Murphy was a genuine American hero and John Wayne showed us a Hollywood hero. The Sands of Iwo Jima” was a good movie and many of us cried when Sgt. Stryker was killed.
I was in the fourth grade in 1954 and I still remember our teacher took our class to the auditorium and asked if any of us had a parent who had served during World War II. She told us to tell her what branch of service our parent or parents had served in, and she would play the song that branch was known for. Every kid in my class had a parent who had served, and we all listened as she played every branch of the service’s song. We had to listen to some of them four or five times, but every kid got to listen to their dad’s song. Sadly, some of those kids fathers had given their life for their country.
I don’t think kids today are given the love of country our parents gave us. Nothing wrong with today’s kids, they just weren’t told about the Korean war or the Vietnam war. Dec. 7, 1941, was told to us as a day of infamy. I and many others love our country and we served because it was our duty. I still love our country and will until the day I die.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.