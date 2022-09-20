In a Sept. 8 Facts article concerning the Lake Jackson City Council meeting, Lake Jackson Mayor Roznovsky was quoted as saying that FFA was a social organization. Brazoria County has traditionally been rice, oil and cattle before petrochemical industries’ arrival and even for many following years. Farmers are increasingly being forced out of the market by rising overhead and declining profits.
When all “farmers” are gone and we are totally dependent on foreign markets for food, it will affect our economy and standard of living. We are rapidly becoming an importer of basics whereas in the past we were the “bread basket” for many markets.
If having a hutch of rabbits or four or five chickens is contra to gentrified living, maybe the city should partner with the school district instead of throwing them under the bus for not providing a convenient place to raise these “farm animals.” It may forestall the day when a chicken will purchase more than a dollar.
Edward Forbes, Angleton
Love thy neighbor
Maya Anjelou said, “When people show you who they are, believe them.” The disgruntled resident on Pine Street has shown who she is. I suggest her neighbors emulate the folks on Cardinal Street by putting up signs of peace and good will.
Sherry Raley, Clute
Special master nominee partisan
Special, unbiased, master? What? What else would the American public expect from this POTUS pretender “Biden.” From the news item:
“President Joe Biden’s Justice Department is proposing that a Democratic donor and former judge be appointed to serve as special master in the Trump Mar-a-Lago investigation. The DOJ recommended in a Friday filing that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida appoint Barbara Jones as special master. Jones, a retired judge in the Southern District of New York nominated by former President Bill Clinton, has donated thousands to Democratic causes, records show.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.