Due to budget reductions over the last 10 years, the Texas Mid-Coast National Wildlife Refuges Unit that manages Brazoria, San Bernard and Big Boggy Refuges has lost 29 percent of its workforce. Nationally, refuge personnel have decreased by about 20 percent in that same time frame. Concurrently, 5,000-plus acres have been acquired in our area by U.s. Fish and Wildlife (to protect wildlife; for public recreation; and for watershed protection), thereby stretching the available workforce even more. Our local refuges need volunteers to visit public use areas of the refuges to report on trails, building conditions and improvements needed.
These are our refuges, and they desperately need:
Help with trail maintenance.
Help with biological projects.
Help with the Discovery Environmental Education Program at the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge.
Support for Friends of Brazoria Wildlife Refuges’ fundraising events.
If you enjoy the outdoors, what better way to enjoy and participate in the natural world than by volunteering and/or donating to help improve and maintain these public lands. If you are interested, email friendsbrazoria1994@gmail.com or call Richard at 281-630-0280.
Richard Schaffhausen, Alvin
Hutchings unfairly being criticized
I think instead of throwing Pastor Ernie Hutchings under the bus for having to close Freedom House, we should give him credit for the 15 years he served and all the good things he has done. The truth is when donations dry up, tough decisions have to be made.
If anyone really knew Pastor Ernie, they would know this is the last thing he wanted to happen. Freedom House was built from the heart and Pastor Ernie put his entire life aside to make it work.
Has anyone offered to step up and help with financial support to pay the bills or is it all about newsworthy criticism?
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.