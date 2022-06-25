Uvalde residents deserved better

The cowards of Uvalde who stood by while people were being killed should be banned from Texas; their weapons, big white hats and cowboy boots should be confiscated.

Old Ben Milam-Sam Houston-David Crockett would be shamed by their cowardice.

My condolences to the people of Uvalde who put their trust in these louts.

P.S. There is an ongoing investigation. The fact is they all stood by.

P.J. Beaty, Angleton

