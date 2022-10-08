OMG, music lovers! If you did not attend Brazosport Symphony Orchestra’s first concert of the season performed last Saturday, Oct. 1, you missed an exhilarating evening. The musicians were at their best — displaying not only their extraordinary talent but also their amazing versatility as they delved into Texas/Western-themed songs.
Television personality Bob Phillips, also known as the Texas Country Reporter, and his wife were featured guests as they had selected Brazosport’s orchestra, from among many, to be on their 2022 statewide symphony tour. Saturday night’s program included “The Yellow Rose of Texas” and the signature song from John Wayne’s movie, “The Cowboys.” The orchestra also played a modern arrangement of the state song, “Texas Our Texas.” Plus, it debuted a patriotic piece composed some 90 years ago by Nancy Buell’s mother, who lived in Lake Jackson during the 1980s. At the end of the song, conductor Brian Casey lowered his baton and whistled its refrain.
The evening made all Texans — native and transplants alike — proud and sent many out humming as they exited The Clarion.
Music lovers, the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra, is a gift to our community. Do not miss out on its next performance scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 6.
