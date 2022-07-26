I was having the breakfast of champions (cold All-Star pizza) and a Bud Light when I saw the front page of your peerless periodical. Once again, an episode of “As Freeport Turns” made headlines. The misguiding light of local politics is enough to drive you to drink or put you in the psych ward of General Hospital.
(Mayor Brooks) Bass has a firm grasp on the recent sub-plot with (Councilman Jeff) Pena. I wonder how he knows what I had for breakfast, but I digress. Mr. Pena, a dogged role player of the cast, seems to have some potential as comic relief, but he may not be cut out for soap opera. We’ll see … tune in tomorrow.
I genuinely regret the departure of Chief Ray Garivey. He seemed like a horse among asses. A future episode about the reasons should be quite entertaining. Soap operas are so-o-o addictive.
John Allen, Demi-John Island
Weems profile makes sister proud
My brother, Sandy Weems, is a remarkable man. Little did I know that when we were younger.
Tracy Gupton wrote an article about him is a recent publication of this newspaper (West Brazos Weekly). I’m so proud of this brother! Our mother was always proud of him, knowing something that I did not.
Thank you, Tracy, for such a marvelous telling of his life. Believe it or not, there is more to tell. Maybe you can visit with him again.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.