I would like to give you some of the real issues the residents of Bridge Harbor have with the proposed Kisuma magnesium plant.
Sailfish Avenue is the only road in/out of our subdivision, and the entry where this plant is proposed goes underwater regularly when we have any tropical storms are in the Gulf.
The water pressure provided to our homes is very low, and quite regularly, we have no water at all due to Freeport LNG, Dow, Shintech and other plants that have been built in the last few years on Highway 332, FM 523 and Levee Road.
This is not Bridge Harbor’s problem to solve. We would just like to have an ample water supply to our homes. The viewpoint you described doesn’t have many facts in it about the plant as all Kisuma provided to the council and citizens was a picture of the building the are planning, along with four bottles of vitamins, but nothing about process that will be going on at the facility.
Your comment that Bridge Harbor has been surrounded by industry is incorrect; check your facts. How much income would be lost if industry replaced tourism? Mr. Morris most journalists give both sides of the story, but before you recommend a harmful magnesium plant be built in our backyard, and belittle our area and homeowners, please show both sides fairly.
