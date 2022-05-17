The 149th District Court runoff is not a popularity contest. It presents a clear choice on a serious public safety issue.
The Houston area is plagued by serious crime including murder committed by violent offenders released on low or no bonds. This has frustrated the police and dramatically increased the crime rate. We cannot let this happen in our area.
The candidate best qualified and dedicated to address this problem is Jessica Pulcher. Take a major step toward protecting yourself, your family and your neighbors and vote for Jessica Pulcher for 149th District Court judge.
James Saccomanno, Freeport
Weber criticized for Ukraine vote
The U.S. House of Representatives just voted May 10 to send $40 billion in aid to Ukraine. And American mothers can’t feed their babies because there is a formula shortage. That’s right, America has a baby formula shortage and Randy Weber, our representative, voted to send $40 billion to Ukraine.
Now, the United States doesn’t have $40 billion, but that’s all right. Crank up the printing presses. The fact we have 8 percent inflation, that doesn’t matter. Crank up the presses. Now, you expect something like this from Democrats. But Republicans? From Randy Weber? Shame on him.
It’s too late this election cycle, but he needs to be replaced in 2024. We need someone representing us who puts America first.
