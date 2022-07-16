Newer evidence undercuts argument
Martin Cornell, in The Facts of July 9, claims to present current climate change science, but his quotes use outdated data and weak science.
Dr. Roger Pielke is indeed in an Environmental Studies program, but Pielke’s Ph.D. is in political science, not climate science. A Google search today on Pielke quickly brought up articles like “Pielke Misrepresents Climate/Extreme Weather Connection … Again.” (Climate Nexus, www.whistleblower.org)
Cornell cites IPCC AR5 that there is low evidence for increased frequency or magnitude of floods. The problem is that the AR5 was released in 2013, and the last scientific results used in it were from 2009. In the latest IPCC AR6, it says, “Recent heavy rainfall events that led to catastrophic flooding were made more likely by anthropogenic climate change (high confidence).”
Finally, Cornell’s quote from NOAA that human activities are not “formally identified … in increased riverine flooding” is, again, far out of date. This is from a 2018 report that comes out every four years, so it contains research from 2013-2017 — it’s based on research as much as nine years out of date now. Currently, on the NOAA website, it states, “Flooding is an increasing issue as our climate is changing. Compared to the beginning of the 20th century, there are both stronger and more frequent abnormally heavy precipitation events across most of the United States.”
Cornell should listen to the real climate scientists such as Dr. Davenport and other scientific leaders such as Michael Mann and James Hansen, not fake climate scientists like Pielke.
Wayne Coskrey, Sweeny
Emotion powerful force for behavior
Mr. Janak was quite right to point out my omission of ethics and morals as driver of behavior (Your Voice, May 31). However, he missed the point. They are also under the sway of emotion.
The hippocampus uses them like every other idea. Ideals are great, if stuck-to and revered, but that’s a lot of work. It’s also unpleasant to examine your motives and sometimes falling short. It’s much easier to just have a beer and watch TV.
We are all naked apes with the same wants and needs we’ve had since we evolved. We achieve and express these in a lot of different ways according to our culture and upbringing. No matter what the reasonable conflict, it can be settled with mutual respect and practicing the Golden Rule. Unfortunately, in the USA, they seem to be in shorter and shorter supply.
Cultural controversy complicated by COVID crazy and corporate control constitute our current conundrum. The truth is out there. It ain’t that hard to find.
Verifying your sources is work, and most just hit websites that support their prejudices or watch Fox or MSNBC. Those that ain’t too tired, disgusted and hopeless to care anymore, that is.
John Allen, Demi-John Island
