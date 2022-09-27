In past letters, I have attempted to enlighten our fair county about information that might benefit them, if only made aware. Trying to emulate my patron saint John the Baptist, I have discovered it’s a good way to lose your head. Since the desert isn’t an option and I prefer All-Star’s to locusts, this is my last communication to my fans. About three in number, I think.
Republican politics went “Through the looking glass” where they believe “…six impossible things before breakfast,” and you have to keep running faster and faster just to stay in place. Democrats mouth platitudes while keeping plutocrats satisfied on the down-low. Exceptions on both sides are rare, demonized and shunted to the sidelines — if they’re not burnt at the stake by being “primaried,” that is.
The cultural divide in our country is as distinct as the Mason-Dixon line. It is driven by vested interests telling blue-collar and poor working white men that giving minorities an even break somehow robs them of their masculinity. The aroused fear and anger results in increased attachment to a “Holy Crusade” to return to a Ward Cleaver universe where the now-mythical American Dream still exists — except for Blacks, Hispanics, East and West Asians, Native Americans, Jews, Catholics, Muslims and your friendly neighborhood atheist, of course. Y’know, the kind of people thought of as, “Well some of them are nice, but overall they’re not quite decent.”
Rich people hate taxes because they sincerely think that social programs are wasted on the poor and working class. They believe few of us would work given a choice. They want child labor back and to abolish the EPA. Why then, do workers suppose a party that caters to robber-barons?
Because they are scared, dispirited and angry. They are desperate for some fix for all their problems. They’ve been promised on and are willing to fight to get it. It’s tragic that the promises are empty and the rich just get richer in a pandemic.
A large segment of our society has bonded in unholy marriage politics and religion. Not in a theocratic sense, though there is an element of that. But in the sense that alternative facts and conspiracy theories are made rigid orthodoxy and contrary truth or facts are considered either heresy or meadow-muffins. That’s crazy. Some are violent and own guns.
So, liking my head where it is, I’ve decided to not expose myself further to misguided people with keen axes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.