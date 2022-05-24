Buffalo shooting suspect’s background all too familiar
This article is in reference to the Buffalo shooting starring Peyton Gendron.
My heart cries for all of those families. I’m not surprised; this is all too familiar.
I’m wondering what type of teaching was being taught in that household. I can’t comprehend that level of depravity to hurt or kill someone.
Everyone has inner battles and issues there are harsh realities in this world that we should all be prepared for.
Peyton’s own little fantasy world, he’s tyrannical, his own king, thinking the world should work and revolve around him, and when it didn’t, he ended up being hateful and being deceived from the inside, which made him bitter and frustrated his opinion became his God, fixated on deception.
What was Peyton’s end game?
I approach God every morning, “Speak to me Lord, your servant is listening.”
Get to know people of all races. You’ll be surprised how just a small initiative can make a difference.
Peyton should have been over in Ukraine fighting the Russians. Oh, I forgot he only kills unarmed black people (coward).
Racist white people come out of your bubble because it’s going to pop, and you can either choose heaven or hell. You can’t get away from black people; we ain’t going nowhere. Racist white people, the devil is busy, but God is real — ask God to order your steps in his word.
Live. Laugh. Love.
Donna Mack, Angleton
Honest discussion needed about gun violence
I thought the May 17 Our ViewPoint, “America has no answer to gun violence,” pretty good and reasonable. Several points stood out to me.
You opine, “(violence) largely remains undiscussed.” By whom? And how do ordinary Americans discuss this or any issue? Is social media the new platform? Perhaps I’m just too old. I don’t do social media.
The second point you briefly allude to, but an honest discussion is not politically correct or allowed. In my opinion, it is the “job” of the news media to get to the root of the issue. Historically, it has been the newspaper. Do they?
What do we know about the violence?
One, we know it largely occurs in our cities and urban areas. Two, our cities are governed by Democrats. And three, statistically, an abnormally high percentage is committed by minorities.
Any honest discussion has to start with these three points.
A fourth point points toward our troubled youth, a product of an educational system heavily infiltrated by a leftist agenda in these urban schools. Understanding how this influences and impacts the lives of our youth is critical to any discussion and advancement toward any solution.
Blaming guns is disingenuous. Like President Biden blaming Putin for our inflation and rising gas prices.
So what must change? It must start with an honest discussion.
George Harper, Brazoria
