Morality, reason shouldn’t give way to emotion
This is in response to a letter to the editor by John Allen in the May 19 issue of The Facts.
It appears that the main premise of his article is that human behavior is driven by emotion, and to a lesser degree, reason and logic. Moral and ethical influences were not mentioned by him.
Unfortunately, it appears that his stated assumption may be correct when it comes to politics, if the last presidential election is any indication. It was widely known that most people who voted against the incumbent did so because they disliked him personally, not what he did or didn’t do. Nor did they consider his stand on constitutional matters, foreign policy, etc.
If this trend of voting is the basis of emotion continues uncharted, freedom cannot survive in such an environment. Freedom didn’t come to us on a whim. The founders collaborated and debated for decades before agreeing on the foundational principles of freedom, called the constitution.
Mr. Allen was correct in saying we must seek out various unbiased sources of educated information and ponder its veracity before we can consider ourselves informed. That, in itself is quite a challenge, when most of the media and politicians seem intent on destroying our heritage, which many died to preserve.
Jerry Janak, Angleton
Baby formula shortage editorial stance offensive
I read your Acclaim and a Shame column this weekend (May 20). This subject has so much valid potential for that column, but I found your spin on it very offensive.
As a father of a 2.5-year-old son and 6-month-old daughter, I have dealt with formula a lot recently.
First, comparing not getting “kit salad” at lunch to struggling to feed my daughter is insensitive and, with all due respect, downright ignorant. This formula problem has been going on since late February with no end date.
With busy schedules and the price of gas, people have to drive back and forth across the county checking store after store, hoping to find a few days of formula if any and paying top dollar for it.
Many infants need specific formula or their stomach rejects the food and they throw up, etc. A 6-month-old eats 5 to 7 times daily. Watching my daughter scream and cry from hunger or become sick similar to a light case of food poisoning is heartbreaking.
Also, people who choose to break national laws and put their children in danger should not take priority over paying American citizens. If my wife and I go somewhere and don’t bring food for our babies, we will turn around and go home. It’s called love and responsible parenting. Feed the babies and send them home.
If researched you’d find the online sources sold out or price gouged. I searched today.
We have a two-parent family but I can only imagine the difficulty and stress this would cause those with lesser means. The fact that nothing is being done and no end date is foreseen, that is the real shame.
Michael Cruz, Danbury
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.