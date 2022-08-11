In response to the Acclaim and Shame article of Aug, 4, I personally am apolitical when it comes to eating out. I will still eat at Guadalajara Grill or any other establishments that make good food.
I really don’t understand all the hullabaloo. If it really upsets the editors at The Facts, just contact big tech and have them censured or kicked off social media just like they do all other conservatives. Problem resolved, and we can get back to eating in peace.
Wally Marshall, Lake Jackson
We’re all paying for ‘free’ lunches
In re: “Free lunch over for many students”
There are no “free lunches.” They are all paid for by taxpayers. — homeowners paying property taxes to the school districts, and federal taxpayers paying for federal grants and programs.
Given that the federal government continues to spend monies it does not have, it issues bonds which will ultimately come due. The interest on our federal debt will be paid for by the very students who’re currently eating those same “free lunches.” Think about the irony of that.
Jeff Boswell, Angleton
Democrats hypocrites over missing texts
Taken from Yahoo news:”Evidence of all the information erased, wiped, deleted and otherwise obscured by members of former President Donald Trump’s administration in the days, weeks and months after the riot that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is now apparently under scrutiny by the House select committee hearings investigating the failed insurrection.”
One must ask: How many time have those same hypocrites handed over totally redacted, totally unusable documents subpoenaed by republican led committees months after they were requested. Some that come to mind are documents related to the indiscretion of a certain Secretary of State that used an unsecured server to send classified documents; or the documents related to the Mueller witch-hunt; the Hunter laptop information; the documents on the Portland, Oregon, insurrection, and more if I kept thinking about it. I guess those socialistic politicians forget what they do can come back to frustrate them.
I am still waiting for those socialists to allow for a forensic audit of their allegation that they actually won in November 2020, or did they just disenfranchise every real citizen voter?
