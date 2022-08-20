I had heard that Walmart would issue you, free of charge, across the counter COVID tests. I am retired military so I took my military insurance card and applied for my test. No way, the lady at the Angleton Walmart said to me. Military insurance requires a prescription from a doctor.
I then had to pay for my COVID test which was not much ($21.52). My doctor is located in Texas City, so it was not cost-efficient to drive to Texas City for my prescription then return to my Angleton Walmart for my test.
That makes me feel as tho my military insurance is considered second-rate by Walmart. Am I wrong?
Manny Cortinas, Angleton
Brimage reversal raises questions
It seems Mr. Brimage’s public response that he was changing his mind as the result of a discussion with two citizens is a disservice to the citizens of Ward D. If his mind can be changed so rapidly by only two citizens, how is this a representation of all citizens in Ward D? It makes one wonder about the qualifications to hold such a government position?
John Collier, Freeport
Who’s watching out for Freeport?
It’s a serious issue for this County and all its surrounding cities — transparency.
City governments are not being forthcoming or honest with it constituents.
Government corruption our of elected officials.
And at this point, corporations extorting government officials to keep silent of what’s happening in this community in Freeport.
But with all the progress that’s coming to this county, Brazoria County, where’s the growth in Freeport and who’s looking out for the health and safety for the citizens in Freeport?
And who really is monitoring the environment in Freeport or its citizens’ health?
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.