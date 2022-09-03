Email vs lock box. Yahoo News. “The hypocrisy of folks in my party that spent years chanting ‘lock her up’ about Hillary Clinton because of some deleted emails or ‘wiping a server’ are now out there defending a man who very clearly did not take the national security of the United States to heart,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.
I am bewildered by his statement. I logically think boxes of papers, regardless of what is on them, and are being kept in a securely locked room where the security was tight, are many times more secure than sending classified emails from an unsecured server over public lines, that proven to be very susceptible to being hacked, is closer to being traitorous, closer to breaking all the laws that the socialists are accusing Trump of doing; especially when the server’s hard drives were wiped clean; isn’t that called ‘tampering’ with evidence that is also illegal.
But then Kinzinger is still protected to voice his own opinion under the Constitution and Bill of Rights, unlike those political prisoners kidnapped by the socialists running the political witch hunt called the Jan. 6 commission. Does Kinzinger object to that? If not, why not? Did he object to “...kill the PIGS...do it now? Or BLM/Antifa declaring part of Portland,OR a separate nation? Or Mueller/Comey/et.al. lying to the FISA Court?
