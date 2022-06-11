Questions about Uvalde still unanswered
“They could have saved many more lives,” Mrs Gómez said. “They could have gone into the classroom, and maybe two or three would have been gone, but they could have saved the whole, more, the whole class. They could have done something — gone through the window, sniped him through the window. Something, but nothing was being done.”
Seems she didn’t care whether any cops got killed? Was the shooter still shooting or had he stopped? I don’t know, but I heard the classrooms were interior rooms without windows; are they? Did she know there was only one shooter and not a second? I have heard the police were not necessarily well- protected, as many pundits think they should have been. Were all security protocols being followed? If somebody saw him leave his wrecked truck carrying a rifle, heading into the school, did that person call 911?
The politicians want “common sense gun laws passed.” Weren’t the existing gun laws passed as common sense laws? Or is rhetoric just hot air and a distraction from their agenda to confiscate all guns (except for the bodyguards protecting them)? Socialist program of defunding the police might have had an effect on making the police less effective by not allowing them to have equipment like multiple band radios?
More questions than answers, especially when the distraught mother is getting to her children regardless of the danger to herself or others. Mrs. Gómez should thank God for her.
John Riedel, Angleton
Let us take a stand this time
I am all for gun rights. I believe in the Second Amendment, but as all rights, there must be a limit. We have reached that limit. Twenty-one lives in Uvalde are too many.
As a lifetime member of the NRA, we must decide. How many lives are we willing to sacrifice upon the alter of an absolute right to own a gun?
I say not one more.
Let us be reasonable about this. No, hell no, I do not want to take anyone’s gun(s) away nor give up mine. We must take reasonable steps to limit the availability of access to guns.
No one under the age of 21 (if it was up to me, 25 years old) should be able to own a gun. Being young is difficult now more than ever. If you cannot drink or smoke, then how can we grant you a right to own a gun?
We cannot continue to look away. Reading and seeing the faces of these children was just too much for me. We all have children, loved ones and everyone else around us. It’s time we really start to care for one another.
Baldomero Garza, Katy
formerly of Manvel
