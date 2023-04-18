I write in opposition to guest columnist Paul Spinks. We, residents, are the ones who lose. Well-paying jobs are not here. The workers are not entirely local and do not reap much of the billions of dollars that the companies make by being Chapter 313 recipients. The money that was reported invested by the petrochemical industry has not made the County a better place.
Our suffering continues when one of the biggest beneficiaries of these Chapter 313 subsidies in Brazoria County, Freeport LNG, had a massive explosion. The June 2022 fiery blast did not add value to the community. A study commissioned by FLNG into the causes of the explosion found the company had insufficient staff to safely operate the plant. Additionally, the leaders of the company showed little concern for the community by their virtual silence regarding the explosion, resulting pollution, care for those injured or clean-up efforts.
Therefore, the best ways for the companies to have an economic impact on the area is to pay their taxes, like residents do; to pour billions of dollars in cleaning up the pollution they create daily; to pour billions of dollars into research and development to translate polluting industries to energy producing operations that preserve our earth home and to recognize that monumental profits over people and the environment is nothing to brag about.
We implore our legislators to protect all citizens and reject HB5. Please care about your constituents and fellow Texans and to vote no regarding HB5.
