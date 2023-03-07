This letter is in response to the rezoning of 410 Plantation Drive from B-1 (neighborhood business) to C-1 (Commercial), My understanding is the 410 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson site will become a storage facility.
My concern is a storage business will result in greatly reduced vehicle traffic resulting in fewer potential customers for all surrounding neighborhood businesses. Past grocery locations were redeveloped into retail, small businesses and offices that brought increased foot traffic and or vehicle traffic. Increased traffic offers the potential for increased revenue for neighborhood businesses and increased sales tax for Lake Jackson.
Safeway at Plantation across from Buc-ee’s was redeveloped into Olin Construction an office building. A&P grocery down from city hall is now an office building. Shaddocks was redeveloped into a title company or office type business. Kroger at Plantation in Clute was redeveloped into retail.
I’ve lived in or owned property in Lake Jackson for 50 years and can give additional property redevelopment stories. A storage facility is not a benefit for anyone.
Jess Charpentier, Lake Jackson
AARP Tax-Aide open to anyone
Thank you so much for the article in the Friday issue of The Facts about the free assistance available locally for income tax preparation. Both United Way VITA and AARP Tax-Aide do outstanding work helping our neighbors, and a number of tax counselors actually volunteer with both groups. There are a few items in the article, however, that need clarification.
AARP Tax-Aide prepares income tax returns for all ages, including teens, and does not have a specific income limitation. In addition to returns with either standard or itemized deductions, our IRS training includes capital gains, loan cancelations, oil and gas royalties, scholarships, self-employment and credits like the Child Tax Credit, the Credit for Child and Dependent Care, and the Earned Income Credit. We are also able to file income tax returns for back years starting as early as 2019.
Assistance is available from noon until 4 p.m. at the Freeport Library on Mondays and at the Angleton Library on Wednesdays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazoria Library on Tuesdays and the Lake Jackson Library on Thursdays. The use of appointments has ceased with the decrease in COVID.
