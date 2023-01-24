In October and November, I had the pleasure of taking two ambulance rides to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital Brazosport. The ambulance crew were so professional and let me know that they were with me. Upon arrival at the hospital i was admitted to the ER. Great help there. Too Many to name.
I was admitted for Shortness of Breath (hereafter referred to as SOB). I didn’t realize how low my blood oxygen levels were. Side note: low levels can make you say inappropriate things but the nurses and doctors realize that the loose lips are a common side effect, The staff of the hospital was different on both admissions.
We moved to Lake Jackson in August 1982 (side note Buc-ee’s started in 1982.) I went to work at that time as Community Hospital of Brazosport in Freeport and the chemistry supervisor in the laboratory department. We moved the hospital to Lake Jackson and became Brazosport Memorial Hospital. I retired after 15 years.
When we first moved here, I was in social groups and all I heard were comments against our local hospital. Comments were “we can always go to Houston” and now to Pearland. I keep encouraging people that we need a local hospital. I hope this will encourage our community to go to St. Luke’s Health Brazosport for their outpatient work.
I hope this community will stand up for the local hospital. The OB/GYN closure of labor and delivery was a sad thing to see.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.