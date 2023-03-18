Jess Charpentier (March 15, Opinion) has some valid concerns and need to be addressed.
Many decisions today are made using data. Data-driven decisions are in vogue whether we approve or not. Well, what data drives the decision to make the old H-E-B site a haven for storage units? The Lake Jackson Planning Commission’s decision to build will override the decision/desires of the citizens it has sworn to uphold. What is the state of “We the people?” Where is the study to show the benefits/results of building the storage units?
My concern is with the lack of data used to make this decision. The data collected: “I drove around and looked.” “There are others that show what I want to see.” What? How about doing it a little more scientifically? For example, the city charter states the number of parking spaces a business must have in order to build. Yes, they are that specific. If you read some of the minutes of the Planning Commission, you will find aberrations (bending of the rules) in some of the approvals. Parking is not the problem, I’m sure, but revenue is. What are the numbers. How much sales tax will be forgone after the change? If not known, the Planning Commission is doing a poor job. Trying to get data on traffic changes that will occur seems reasonable. Certainly better than “I don’t THINK it will be affected.”
I think that the city has an obligation to the established businesses in the Village Shopping Center to inform them of the consequences of the change. They also owe it to us, the taxpayers, to inform us of any loss in revenue because of the change.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.