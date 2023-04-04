There is a poll on The Facts website that asks if puberty blockers and other transgender treatments should be outlawed in Texas, or if the decision should be open for discussion between the parents, the child and possibly a doctor.
My answer is it should be outlawed. In fact, all forms of child abuse should be against the law.
I know that many people, including myself, think that government should be less involved in our personal lives, but the main role of government is supposed to be to protect us. We already have laws to protect children from other types of abuse; we absolutely need to have laws to protect them from this, too, even if they mistakingly think that it’s something that they want.
Look, a whole lot of children and young teens think that they want to drink alcohol. Is that something that we allow them, their parents and possibly a doctor to decide? There are a lot of other examples, but I have gone on long enough.
John Norton, Brazoria
Downtown streets short on parking
I am glad that most of downtown Lake Jackson is now open to traffic. I must admit that the streets are looking good, but we have lost so much parking space that we could not afford to lose.
Bricks and grassy areas for beauty’s sake will not draw more customers to the area if they have nowhere to park. I am most upset that parking in front of Habitat ReStore has been done away with by bricks.
Much more thought should have been put into this street plan.
