‘School choice’ unfair to public districts
The “school choice” bill being touted by state leaders has passed the Senate and advocates say most Texas citizens favor using public taxpayer money to pay for students to attend private schools.
I disagree strongly. Senate Bill 8 is unfair to public schools.
Public schools must administer state-mandated tests every year. Private schools do not and will not have to under the new law.
Public school teachers must follow a state curriculum tied to the state exam. Private schools may choose their own curriculums.
Public schools have accountability ratings each year. Private schools do not have any state oversight.
Public schools must accept all students regardless of race, economic status, intellectual or physical disability, or behavior issues. Private schools can select the students they want to admit and exclude others.
If private schools receive public money, they should follow the same rules public schools do or else the state should get rid of the testing and curriculum and attendance laws they have forced on public schools.
There is nothing fair about taking taxpayer money away from public schools and sending it to private schools who do not have to follow the same rules that are in place for those public schools.
Those who agree need to speak up.
Linda Winder, Angleton
Tennessee legislators show double standard
Three Tennessee Democrats with loud bullhorns led a mob of demonstrators into the statehouse, disrupting the legislature, demanding the legislature pass laws to infringe on Tennessee citizens’ Second Amendment rights. Two of the three Democrat leaders of the insurrection were summarily expelled for their action.
No demonstrators were killed by police. No demonstrators were arrested and placed in solitary confinement for endless months being denied a right to a fair and speedy trial and face years in prison for entering the statehouse to disrupt the legislator. Shameful says The Facts.
The Facts compared this insurrection against the Tennessee statehouse to the insurrection against the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, where two unarmed women were killed by police during the demonstration by demonstrators against a questionable election. A thousand demonstrators, egged on by FBI and Washington city police undercover agents to attack the Capitol, have spent nearly two years in solitary confinement or sentenced for years in prison for demonstrating and following FBI orders to enter the Capitol. Certainly is not shameful in the eyes of mainstream Democrat propaganda news media.
I see some double standards. In 2020, we saw nights on end of burning police cars and businesses being looted and firebombed while a mainstream Democrat a propaganda news media reporter called the fires in the distance peaceful protestors. But the same folk called the demonstration at the Capitol an insurrection and the demonstrators seditionists.
John M. Moore, Brazoria
