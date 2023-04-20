Retain Pirtle as port commissioner
I wanted to share my experiences with Shane Pirtle as a city councilman, as we served together on city council when I was mayor of the City of Lake Jackson.
My first comment is he serves with outstanding integrity. Shane and his wife, Linda, provide their time and talents for one purpose only — to contribute to our area to make it a better area to live, work and play. They also have dedicated time and efforts to many organizations and have had a very positive impact.
His recent experience on the port board, I believe, prepares him to bring great things to the port. He is also a great peacemaker in that he can take a difficult situation and bring calm and good, rational judgment to the issue where all parties can agree and move forward.
Please consider the experience, talent and unselfishness of Shane when voting.
Thank you.
Bob Sipple, Lake Jackson
Respect the Earth and help save it
April 22 is Earth Day. Around 7 billion people live on and share this planet with the animals, insects, birds, trees, clouds and oceans. There is a link between all these: Humans depend on the animals for a food source, as the birds feed on the insects and build their nests in the trees and the clouds form to bring rain generated from the oceans. Everything on this Earth is interconnected somehow.
The Native American people had reverence for the Earth and had sacred rituals for world renewal and understood the blessed conditions that prevailed in the spring and early summer. This circle of life was the concept of their world view and their role in it, and to them, it was natural and sacred.
The marvelous wonder of Earth’s creation can be seen in the sunflower as it turns toward the sun seeking its life-giving energy, a rainbow after a gentle rain or the transformation of an ugly caterpillar into a beautiful butterfly. Think of all the other wonders that can be seen and let our voices rise up and shout that we need to take a stand and save the Earth from the hazards of climate change and pollution.
We must inspire each other in the call to preserve the wonders of the natural world for future generations by recognizing the need for alternative energy sources and doing our part in not littering and recycling. It’s not too late to have a helpful impact in saving our beautiful, delicate world.
David Kaw, Lake Jackson
Ask questions about Second Amendment
How many lives have been lost due to the Second Amendment? How many lives have been saved due to the Second Amendment?
Harry Sargent, Lake Jackson
