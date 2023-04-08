The Jones Creek village government needs guidance, direction, training and education.
There has been constant ridicule of Mrs. Fairchild almost from day one of her employment. Yes, she needed training, but she was hired into a position over her field of expertise to basically swim, sink or drown. A couple of the aldermen continually picked her over, and like some of the other local governments, the good old boys hold chairs and do not have the training nor education to run a city government. Nor do I!
Our government has become so cumbersome with cans and can’ts that it is almost a requirement to have a degree or commitment to spend every waking hour reading federal and state guidelines and mandates. Yes, much to our chagrin, our little village is absolutely going to grow and possibly it’s becoming time to look toward a full-time salaried leadership. Then we can entertain the same graft and political atmosphere as larger incorporated cities.
Larry LeCompte, Jones Creek
Editorial cartoon shows poor taste
I don’t normally voice my opinion about what I read in The Facts, but today I felt I just had to sit down and let you know what I think about the picture/comments made in your “Opinions” section.
Even if I were a Democrat, I believe that I would have the same opinion about (Thursday’s editorial cartoon) as I do as a Republican. My opinion is that I think it is poor taste on your part. Is this who you are as a newspaper, or is this who you are as a person?
