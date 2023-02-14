Three candidates are vying for the vacant Freeport Ward D council seat, Ms. Karla Clark, Mr. Ron Bachman and Mr. Winton Rossow.
The Brazosport Facts has described the present city council as dysfunctional. I agree with that statement; dysfunctional conflict within the council, that type of conflict usually creates a power struggle.
I’m a member of the Charter Review Commission and attend all city council meetings. I have yet to witness Mr. Ron Bachman or Mr. Winton Rossow attend a council meeting.
Why? In my opinion, they don’t care enough to participate in city council’s agendas. They’re candidates for the vacant seat because self-interest groups asked them to participate, whereas Ms. Clark attends all council meetings and voices her opinion on city issues. She’s a member of the Planning and Zoning commission so is already involved with city affairs.
Let’s vote for Ms. Karla Clark. Let Ms. Clark be the tie-breaking vote on a dysfunctional 2-2 governing body.
Sam Reyna, Freeport
Ashby’s recent piece evidence of decline
I have read Lynn Ashby’s op-ed pieces for decades and enjoyed his sharp Texas wit. However, over the past few years, I have noticed a definite decline in the quality of his work.
Today’s piece (“Face Masks Seen as Personal Foul,” Friday) is so full of misinformation that it really should not have been published. Because his fame brings a level of credibility that is (sadly) no longer deserved, perhaps it is time to consider removing him from the rotation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.